Bird flu in India update: Avian Influenza confirmed at Red Fort, Delhi; big worry for 9 states

The central team, formed for monitoring the situation in the affected areas of the country, is visiting the affected sites. (Representative image by IE)

Avian Influenza or popularly known as Bird flu has been confirmed in five states for poultry birds and in 9 states for crow or migratory or wild birds, the Central government has warned. Avian Influenza has been confirmed in samples in New Delhi, as per the latest details provided by the Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying. India has been witnessing the outbreak of Avian Influenza in various parts of the country in the past few weeks.

Avian Influenza has been confirmed in samples of the dead heron from Tis Hazari in New Delhi and in crow from Red Fort. An advisory in this regard has been issued to Delhi for taking necessary action, according to the Central government.

In Harda and Mandsaur districts of Madhya Pradesh and Balod district of Chhattisgarh, Rapid Response Teams (RRTs) have been deployed for culling of poultry birds around 1 km radius of epicentres of the outbreak in poultry. Culling operation of poultry is continuing in the epicentres of Panchkula district of Haryana, the Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry, and Dairying said.

In Maharashtra, RRTs have been deployed and culling of poultry birds is underway in all the affected epicentres. Culling operations have been completed in CPDO, Mumbai, and cleaning and disinfection are in process. Similarly, culling and sanitization operations have been completed in the epicenters of Latur district in Village Kendrewadi, Ahmedpur, Village Sukani, and Village Tondar (Vajrawadi) in Udgir taluk and village Kurdwadi in Ausa taluk, the Central government stated.

The central team, formed for monitoring the situation in the affected areas of the country, is visiting the affected sites, and has visited Maharashtra to monitor the epicenters of the Avian Influenza outbreak and conducting epidemiological studies. The visit to Kerala is over, the Central government said.