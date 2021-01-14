Bird flu: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal says samples from Ghazipur market test negative; poultry markets to open

Officials said situation is being strictly monitored and samples are being tested regularly. (Photo source: IE)

Avian influenza: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday directed officials to withdraw orders to restrict trade and import of chicken and allow poultry markets to open after samples taken from there were tested negative for bird flu.

As many as 100 samples were taken from Ghazipur – Asia’s largest poultry market. Around 70 per cent of the total supply of poultry products in Delhi is provided by the Ghazipur market. The market is situated on the Delhi-Uttar Pradesh border. It was closed for 10 days to curb the spread of bird flu in the national capital after some ducks and crows at lakes and parks in Delhi were tested positive for avian influenza.

“All the samples have been tested negative for avian influenza. Following which I have directed officials to allow the market to open. I have also asked them to withdraw the temporary ban on trade and import of chicken stocks,” the Delhi chief minister tweeted.

Meanwhile, the Delhi animal husbandry unit’s senior official Rakesh Singh said that all 104 samples, of which 100 samples were collected from birds in the Ghazipur market, have tested negative.

“This means there is no spread of bird flu in Delhi,” he added. However, Singh said avian influenza is suspected in the remaining four samples that were taken from Hastsal Park. These samples have now been sent to Bhopal for confirmation.

According to officials, so far deaths of 850 birds have been reported from various parts of the national capital since January 6. They say that situation is being strictly monitored and samples are being tested regularly.

Earlier, officials said that 10 samples were tested positive for the bird flu following which culling of ducks at the famous Sanjay Lake was conducted on Monday. As a precautionary measure, authorities also closed three recreational parks at Dwarka Sector 9, Hauz Khas, and Hastsal and Sanjay Lake.