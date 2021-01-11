Bird Flu confirmed in 9 states; Maharashtra, Delhi report cases, all you need to know

Authorities across states have informed officials to report any unnatural death of birds.

The bird flu outbreak in India has reached nine states including Maharashtra and Delhi. According to Maharashtra’s Animal Husbandry Commissioner Sachindrapratap Singh, some samples in the state have been confirmed for the avian influenza, a report by The IE noted. The report said in Maharashtra, the cases for bird flu were tested positive on late Sunday evening. Even in Delhi, eight samples were sent to a Bhopal-based laboratory for testing bird flu and the results came positive on early Monday morning, as per report by PTI. Dr Rakesh Singh from the animal husbandry unit of the Development Department stated that four samples were collected from Mayur Vihar Phase 3, one from Dwarka and three from Sanjay Lake in Delhi and they all have been tested positive for avian influenza.

On Sunday, the Centre’s Department of Animal Husbandry and Dairying had confirmed seven states having the bird flu outbreak and with Maharashtra and Delhi, it now becomes nine. Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Gujarat, Haryana and Himachal Pradesh have so far reported many deaths among birds.

In the last 24 hours, as many as 215 migratory birds have been reported dead in Pong Dam Lake wildlife sanctuary located in Himachal Pradesh. This has taken the death toll of migratory water birds who have been suspected to have died of bird flu to 4,235. For four consecutive days, a large number of dead poultry birds has been dumped by the side of Chandigarh-Shimla highway in Solan district.

Authorities across states have informed officials to report any unnatural death of birds. In Maharashtra, the Animal Husbandry Commissioner has ordered culling birds within 1 km of Parbhani and Latur where cases have been reported. Also, a 10-km surveillance zone has also been created where the situation of avian influenza will be watched. The state government in Uttar Pradesh has also put in precautionary measures and has urged people to not visit any zoo or bird sanctuary.

Kanpur Chief Veterinary Officer R P Mishra too said that the officials have started culling birds and are taking all preventive measures to stop its spread to humans. All migratory birds coming near any water body and poultry farms will be under strict surveillance. At some places, poultry markets have been closed for sanitation purposes and poultry birds and eggs are not allowed to be transported in open vehicles. Meanwhile, Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani said that the state is ready to deal with bird flu properly. Over the last four days, work has been done to ensure that the spread is contained.