Biotech to slow down Covaxin production

Bharat Biotech has announced that it is temporarily slowing down the production of its Covid-19 vaccine Covaxin across its manufacturing facilities. The company said it had completed its supply obligations to procurement agencies and was foreseeing a decrease in demand. Bharat Biotech has repurposed. facilities for manufacturing Covaxin and the plant had been conducting continuous production in the past year.

This decision came after a recent inspection by WHO post-Emergency Use Listing. Bharat Biotech said it had agreed with the WHO team on the scope of the planned improvement activities at its facilities.

The WHO has indicated to the company that the vaccine would continue to be under Emergency Use Listing. There would be no change in the risk-benefit ratio for Covaxin and the data, available with WHO, indicated the vaccine was effective and there were no safety concerns.

Bharat Biotech is working on improvements and upgrades to ensure that the production of Covaxin could meet ever-increasing global regulatory requirements. The company said it would implement facility improvements and upgrades to ensure that the production of its vaccine met all global regulatory requirements.

“As a vaccine manufacturer safety is a primary consideration for any vaccine, and hence safety and efficacy will continue to be of paramount importance,” the company said.