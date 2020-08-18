Biocon chief Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw tests positive for COVID-19

The development comes in the wake of increasing Covid-19 cases in the capital of Karnataka which has pushed the overall tally of the state amongst the worst affected states in India.

Chairperson and Managing Director of Biocon Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw has become the latest addition to the high profile personalities in the country who have tested positive to Coronavirus. The information about her testing positive was shared by Shaw herself on her official twitter account. Shaw wrote on Twitter that she has added to the COVID count in a late-night tweet on Monday. She also said that she is not experiencing any severe symptoms of the lethal virus and hoped that the situation would remain that way in the coming days as well. However, the chief of the bio pharmaceutical firm did not tell whether she would isolate herself at her residence in Bengaluru or intends to get admitted into a hospital for better care.

Soon after the news about her testing positive became public, people from her city and across the country wished her speedy recovery from the disease. Congress Member of Parliament Shashi Tharoor also wished a speedy recovery to Shaw and wrote that he was sad and sorry to hear the news. He added that the whole country needed her well and healthy.

I have added to the Covid count by testing positive. Mild symptoms n I hope it stays that way. — Kiran Mazumdar Shaw (@kiranshaw) August 17, 2020

The development comes in the wake of increasing Covid-19 cases in the capital of Karnataka which has pushed the overall tally of the state amongst the worst affected states in India. Chief Minister of the BJP ruled state B S Yeddyurappa had himself contracted the virus along with his 2 Cabinet colleagues. Former Chief Minister of the state Siddaramaiah had also contracted the virus recently in the city. A total of 233,283 COVID-19 positive cases have been traced in the southern state so far with Silicon city Bengaluru alone accounting for more than 91 thousand cases. A little more than four thousand people have also succumbed to the disease in the state.