  • MORE MARKET STATS

Biocon Biologics says clinical study for drug Itolizumab initiated in India after approval from DCGI

Biocon’s partner US-based Equillium Inc has expanded its ‘EQUALISE’ study in Systemic Lupus Erythematosus (SLE) and Lupus Nephritis for Itolizumab to clinical centers in India, Biocon Ltd said in a regulatory filing.

Written By PTI
"Equillium has initiated this study across several tertiary hospitals specialised to deal with Lupus Nephritis patients in India after obtaining approval from the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI)," it said.
"Equillium has initiated this study across several tertiary hospitals specialised to deal with Lupus Nephritis patients in India after obtaining approval from the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI)," it said.

Biocon Biologics, an arm of biotechnology major Biocon, on Thursday said the clinical study for its biologic drug Itolizumab for the possible indication in autoimmune disease Lupus Nephritis has been initiated in India after approval from the Drugs Controller General of India.

Biocon’s partner US-based Equillium Inc has expanded its ‘EQUALISE’ study in Systemic Lupus Erythematosus (SLE) and Lupus Nephritis for Itolizumab to clinical centers in India, Biocon Ltd said in a regulatory filing.

“Equillium has initiated this study across several tertiary hospitals specialised to deal with Lupus Nephritis patients in India after obtaining approval from the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI),” it said.

The company said EQUALISE is a Phase 1b openlabel, proof-of-concept clinical study currently studying Lupus Nephritis patients in the Part B portion of the clinical trial.

In India, about 45,000 patients are diagnosed with autoimmune disease Systemic Lupus Erythematosus (SLE). Of this, over 20,000 patients have kidney involvement (nephritis), many of which do not respond to standard available therapy with steroids and immunosuppressive drugs, Biocon Biologics Chief Medical Officer Sandeep Athalye said.

The company believes that Itolizumab can address this unmet need for Lupus with better remission rates, more durable responses, and a better safety profile, he added.

“Our partner Equillium has observed positive trends in the Part-A portion of the Phase 1b study in SLE patients and, hence, is expanding the Part-B portion of the study in Lupus Nephritis patients in the US and India,” Athalye said.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express Telegram Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

Next Story
Ramp up Covid vaccination exponentially: Centre to poll-bound statesPockets with low vaccination coverage and those with low COVID-19 exposure may be more vulnerable to the new Omicron variant, it said and urged states to accord special attention to ramp up inoculation in these pockets.