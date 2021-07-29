Biocon Biologics partners Adagio Therapeutics for Covid-19 treatment

Preclinical data generated by Adagio and validated by the University of Oxford in a series of recent Cell manuscripts show that ADG20 uniquely combines potency, breadth and complete neutralisation of SARS-CoV-2 and all currently known variants of concern.

Biocon Biologics, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Biocon, has partnered with US-based Adagio Therapeutics for an exclusive licence to manufacture and commercialise an antibody treatment based on ADG20 for prevention and treatment of Covid-19.

ADG20, a novel monoclonal antibody targeting the spike protein of SARS-CoV-2 and related coronaviruses, is currently in global clinical development by Adagio as a single agent for both the treatment and prevention of Covid-19, the disease caused by the SARS-CoV-2 virus.

As a part of the deal with Adagio, the company would get access to the clinical and non-clinical data from Adagio’s EUA submission to the US Food and Drug Administration to seek approvals in the emerging markets.

As the Covid-19 pandemic continues to be a major health crisis across the world owing to limited antibody-based therapies and inadequate vaccine doses in many countries, such an antibody, according to Biocon Biologics, could provide both rapid and durable protection against Covid-19 for up to one year. This could make the antibody an ideal agent to prevent infections and significantly reduce Covid-19 related hospitalizations and death.

“We are very excited with this opportunity because I think Covid management requires both vaccines and treatment for us to remain protected. This partnership with Adagio aligns our joint vision of bringing superior biologic therapies to millions of patients in low- and middle-income countries. Vaccines alone will not protect and make the world safer. Biologic therapies that arrest the virus in its path of devastation are a necessity for sustainable protection and safety. As Covid-19 has become an endemic from a pandemic, we need to make sure that we have very effective treatment in terms of breakthrough infections and first-time infections or repeat infections. We are doing many trials and one of them is a prophylactic (clinical) trial because this particular antibody has very long durability of response,” said Mazumdar-Shaw, Biocon chairperson.