Bike ambulances in Delhi: CM Kejriwal launches quick pre-hospital response service on pilot basis

By: | Published: February 7, 2019 3:00 PM

Talking to reporters after flagging off 16 bike ambulances outside the Delhi Secretariat here, Kejriwal said it was a big step taken by the Aam Aadmi Party government for the people.

Bike ambulances, Arvind Kejriwal, east Delhi, bike-ambulance services, Delhi Secretariat, Aam Aadmi Party, india newsDelhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. (PTI)

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday launched bike-ambulance services for east Delhi on a pilot basis, saying it would provide quick pre-hospital response in congested areas. Talking to reporters after flagging off 16 bike ambulances outside the Delhi Secretariat here, Kejriwal said it was a big step taken by the Aam Aadmi Party government for the people.

The chief minister said four-wheeler ambulances had to face difficulty in entering narrow lanes. “If there’s a medical emergency in narrow bylanes, bike ambulance can go there and immediately provide its service to patients.” The AAP chief said the number of bike ambulances would be increased in the coming days. “This is a big step in the health sector. Everybody knows that the Delhi government is doing good works in education and health sectors,” Kejriwal said, adding that it would also be good for traffic point of view.

