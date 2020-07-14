New Uttar Pradesh, Bihar Lockdown Guidelines: What is open, what is closed

Read Uttar Pradesh, Bihar Lockdown Guidelines, Latest Updates

Uttar Pradesh, Bihar Lockdown Guidelines: The Government of Bihar today issued guidelines for lockdown from 16 to 31 July. As per the guidelines, farming and construction-related activities have been allowed during the lockdown. Places of worship, commercial, private and government establishments will remain closed apart from mentioned exceptions. Essential services allowed during the lockdown in Bihar.

Meanwhile, in Uttar Pradesh, the state government has revised timings for weekend lockdown. The lockdown in the state will now be imposed from Friday 10 pm till 5 pm on Monday. Shops and markets in the state will be allowed to open on other days from 9 am to 9 pm. However, essential services will be allowed during the weekend. Read details of UP Lockdown Here

Bihar Lockdown Guidelines

What is closed

Office of the Government of India, its autonomous/subordinate offices and public corporations to be closed during the lockdown

Office of the Bihar Government, its autonomous/subordinate offices and public corporations to be closed during lockdown

Commercial and private establishments to be closed.

Educational, training research, coaching institutions to remain closed.

Places of worship to be closed.

Social, political, sports, entertainment, academic, cultural/religious functions not allowed during lockdown.

What is open

Defence, central armed police forces, treasury, public utilities (including petroleum, CNG, LPG, PNG), disaster management, power generation and transmission units, post offices, national informatics centre, early warning agencies will remain open.

Police, home guards, civil defence, fire and emergency services, disaster management, Elections and Prisons.

District administration and treasury along with IT services/Video Conferencing support from BELTRON.

Electricity, water supply, sanitation, health, food and civil supplies, water resources, agriculture, animal husbandry

Municipal bodies, forest offices, offices of social welfare

Hospitals and all related medical establishments

Shops, including ration shops, dealing with food, groceries, fruits, vegetables, dairy and milk booths, meat and fish, animal fodder, agricultural inputs to open.

Banks, insurance offices, ATMs and related subsidiary officies like cash management, IT services to open.

Print and electronic media to open.