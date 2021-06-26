Bihar shocker: Nurse injects empty syringe to a man, removed from Covid duty after viral video

He further said that action will be taken on the basis of her explanation.

In a shocking incident, a nurse at a vaccination centre in Bihar was caught on camera administering an empty syringe to a beneficiary. The incident was reported from Bihar’s Chapra district where a woman nurse was recorded on camera jabbing a man with an empty syringe.

Thanks to the social media and selfie culture, the grave incident came to light as it would not have come to notice if the man had not asked his friend to click him while getting vaccinated. Upon reaching home, the man’s friend noticed that the nurse had not even touched the vaccine vial and injected a syringe filled with nothing but air.

Taking cognisance of the matter, the accused nurse has been removed from the Covid-19 vaccination drive duty in the district, District Immunisation Officer Dr. Ajay Kumar was quoted as saying by news agency ANI. Kumar also said that the nurse has also been asked to explain the sequence of her actions and motive behind the act.

He further said that action will be taken on the basis of her explanation. Speaking to a digital news platform, Kumar also ruled out a criminal angle from the incident and said that the nurse must not have committed the mistake intentionally. The officer said that vaccinators and health workers at the centre are under work pressure. While the intentions of the nurse behind the act remain unclear, the incident led many social media users questioned the vaccine administration in the state of Bihar which has one of the most stressed health infrastructure in the country.

Amidst the Covid-19 vaccination drive in the country, the spectre of fake vaccination is emerging as a new challenge to the government. Hundreds of people have also been duped by fraudsters running fake vaccination centres in Mumbai and Kolkata with police arresting several accused in these cases.