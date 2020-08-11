Bihar reports highest single-day spike of 4,071 COVID-19 cases; 15 more fatalities push death toll to 465

Patna, the worst-affected among the state’s 38 districts, has so far reported the highest number of cases (14,446), fatalities (90), active cases (4,045) and recoveries (10,311). (Courtesy: PTI/File Photo)

Bihar reported its highest single-day spike in COVID-19 cases on Tuesday as 4,071 more people tested positive for the infection, while 15 more fatalities pushed its coronavirus death toll to 465, a health bulletin said.

The fresh cases have taken the state’s COVID-19 tally to 86,812, of which 29,307 cases are active, it said.

Also, a record 83,314 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours, the bulletin said.

Vaishali district reported the highest number of fresh fatalities at three, followed by two each in Bhagalpur, Samastipur and Patna and one each in Bhojpur, Munger, Muzaffarpur, Rohtas, Saran and Supaul, it said.

Patna district reported the highest number of fresh cases at 552, followed by Begusarai (225), East Champaran (208), Bhagalpur (195), Gaya (172), Katihar (164) and Buxar (162). Nine other districts reported more than 100 cases each.

Patna, the worst-affected among the state’s 38 districts, has so far reported the highest number of cases (14,446), fatalities (90), active cases (4,045) and recoveries (10,311).

Bhagalpur, the second worst-hit district, has registered 3,719 cases and 39 fatalities. Other districts with high numbers of cases are Muzaffarpur (3,600), Nalanda (3,293), Begusarai (3,219), Rohtas (3,195) and Gaya (3,137).

Only three districts — Arwal, Kaimur and Sheohar — are left with tallies under 1,000.

Districts with high numbers of fatalities, after Patna and Bhagalpur, are Gaya (29), Rohtas (24), Munger (23), Nalanda (22), Muzaffarpur (18) and Vaishali (17).

A total of 11.80 lakh tests have been conducted in the state so far.

Meanwhile, distressing tales of social ostracism faced by COVID-19 patients and their families continue to pour in from various parts of the state.

The latest instance has been reported from Muzaffarpur district where a 60-year-old man died on Saturday, barely a few days after his wife tested positive for the infection.

According to Saraiya Block Development Officer B N Singh, the woman’s test report came out on Wednesday and even though the sample of her husband, collected on the same day, tested negative for the infection, villagers refused to allow cremation.

The deceased belonged to Anandpur Gangaulia village.

He had a son who lives in Jaipur but even his two sons-in-law who lived nearby refused to attend the funeral for fear of catching the contagion, the official said.

“The ambulance carrying the body, with the bereaved wife waiting beside, remained stranded outside the village for close to seven hours. We, thereafter, arranged for getting the widow admitted to a hospital,” he said.

“Since residents of the village were adamant that they would not allow cremation, we arranged for burial inside a deep trench dug with the help of an earthmover.

“Some token rituals were conducted with the help of the brother of the deceased while a brother of his wife lent his hand in the burial. Villagers refused to part with a shovel. The body had to be covered with mud gathered through hands,” the BDO added.