Biggest Coronavirus record! WHO charts highest single-day rise as cases in Europe see unprecedented surge

The World Health Organisation (WHO), which keeps the track of all new Coronavirus cases worldwide, reported the highest single day increase in the Covid-19 tally on Thursday with an addition of 3,38,779 cases. The latest increase in the number of Covid-19 cases was fuelled by an astounding increase of cases in the European countries, according to news agency Reuters. The European continent as a whole recorded about 96,996 new cases on Thursday which is the highest number of Covid-19 cases recorded by the continent so far.

The number of total deaths related to Coronavirus also increased by 5514 new casualties worldwide on Thursday taking the total death toll of the pandemic to 1.05 million. Before the record increase of global Coronavirus cases on Thursday, WHO had previously recorded the highest number of Covid-19 cases on October 2 by adding 3,30,340 new cases. However the record death toll on a single day was recorded by the body on April 17 with 12,393 deaths.

If one were to consider the whole European continent as one unit then the region is recording the highest number of cases which is more than India, Brazil and the United States of America. While India reported a total of 78,524 new cases on Thursday, Brazil and the US reported 41,906 and 38,904 new cases on the same day respectively.

The United Kingdom and France which are two of the most important countries of the European continent are recording a huge spike in the Coronavirus cases. France traced the record 18000 new cases on Thursday while the United Kingdom reported about 17000 new cases yesterday. Germany, which is the largest economy of the entire European continent recorded the highest singlem day increase in the Covid-19 tally on Thursday since April.