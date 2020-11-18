Big drop in Coronavirus cases in Delhi! Here’s why Delhi’s daily Covid-19 count is sliding

Coronavirus, Covid-19 cases in Delhi, India: During the Diwali week, Delhi was reporting over 8,000 Coronavirus daily cases. (Reuters image)

Coronavirus update: Delhi has started reporting a significantly fewer number of Covid-19 cases in the last three days as Coronavirus infections have been declining across India. However, it must be mentioned that the number of Covid-19 tests has gone significantly across the country. India has reported 38,617 new Coronavirus cases and 474 Covid-19 related deaths in the last 24 hours, according to data released by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on November 18.

Coronavirus cases in India: With 38,617 fresh Coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, the total Covid-19 cases tally in India rose to 89,12,908 and the death toll stood at 1,30,993. Total active Coronavirus cases tally stood at 4,46,805 after a decrease of 6,596 reported in the last 24 hours. The total of discharged cases or recovered cases were at 83,35,110 after 44,739 fresh discharges in the last 24 hours. While the recovery rate in India is 93.52 per cent, the case fatality ratio was 1.47 per cent, the Central government said today.

While the total number of Coronavirus recovered cases has increased, the number of active Covid-19 cases has decreased in the last 45 days, Secretary, Union Health Ministry, Rajesh Bhushan said. Bhushan has shown data that 76.7 per cent of total active cases in India were reported from 10 states and Union Territories which are Maharashtra, Delhi, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka, Haryana, and West Bengal.

Coronavirus cases in Delhi, Mumbai: Delhi has reported 6,396 new positive cases, 4,421 recoveries, and 99 deaths in the last 24 hours. The total number of Coronavirus cases in the national capital stood at 4,95,598. The total tally includes 42,004 active cases, 4,45,782 recoveries, and 7,812 deaths, the Delhi government stated on November 17.

Mumbai has reported 541 new COVID-19 cases, 1565 recoveries or discharges, and 14 deaths in the last 24 hours. Total Coronavirus cases rose to 2,70,654, including 2,47,339 recoveries, 10,596 deaths, and active Covid-19 cases stood at 8946, according to ANI report.

Covid-19 tests in India, Delhi: During the Diwali week, Delhi was reporting over 8,000 Coronavirus daily cases. The number has fallen in the last three days. However, Delhi has been conducting less than half of Covid-19 tests for the last two days than it was doing before, as per the Indian Express report.

Union Health Ministry Secretary Rajesh Bhushan during a media interaction revealed that the average daily Covid-19 test trajectory was increased after the month of June in the national capital. The number of Coronavirus cases started declining in mid-August. However, since October, again a high number of Coronavirus cases were reported but the number of cases has again started to drop from November 16, he said adding they were not coming to any “conclusion now”.

Along with Delhi, the daily number of Coronavirus tests in India saw a decline. For the last five days, less than 10 lakh Covid-19 tests have been conducted on a daily basis. Since the end of August, daily Covid-19 testing figures never dropped to below 10 lakh for three days at a stretch. For the last three months, India conducted 11 to 13 lakh daily Covid-19 tests during weekdays with the highest being 15 lakh, as per the Indian Express report.

Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) on its November 18 bulletin stated that a total of 12,74,80,186 samples were tested for COVID-19 till November 17. Around 9,37,279 samples were tested on November 17.