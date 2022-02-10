Big breakthrough! Multi-institutional team, led by IIT Jodhpur, identifies variations in RNA of Covid-19 using genomic sequencing

Many of these intra-host variations are caused by enzymes present in the host cell as an immune response.

In a positive development in the fight against the Coronavirus pandemic, a multi-institutional team, led by the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Jodhpur, has identified variations in the RNA of the Covid-19 virus by using genomic sequencing method, reported ANI. This might help pick up early warning signatures.



The Ribonucleic acid (RNA) structure of the Covid-19 virus frequently undergoes minor modifications within the host cells. "The scientists have also studied the fixation of these intra-host variations into extra-host variations and mutations that lead to variants," IIT Jodhpur said in a statement.



The results of the two-phase study have been published in the journal Nucleic Acid Research. Many of these variations are harmless or even destructive to the virus itself. However, some variations, IIT Jodhpur said, can increase the survivability of the virus and could potentially lead to a variant of concern.



According to the statement, the research team studied intra-host Single Nucleotide Variations (iSNV) using a sequencing platform called Illumina. Scientists said the detection of iSNVs can help identify key sites in the viral RNA that are important for its survival and spread. It can also be used to design therapeutic protocols to treat Covid-19 infections.

Dr Mitali Mukerji, Professor and Head, Department of Bioscience & Bioengineering, IIT Jodhpur, who co-led the study, said, “One of the most critical aspects to managing the COVID-19 pandemic is to unravel the genetic structure of the virus and pick up early warning signatures.”



During Phase 1 of the project in 2020, scientists from IIT Jodhpur analysed the RNA structure of virus samples collected from China, Germany, Malaysia, the United Kingdom, the United States, and different subpopulations of India to map the iSNV across the RNA structure of the virus.



“We observed 16,410 iSNV sites spanning the viral genome, and a high density of alterations were present in critical areas that could alter or override the body’s ability to trigger an immune response,” she added, as reported by ANI.



The team has observed similar patterns across populations and waves of the pandemic. It also tracked the iSNVs over time to see if the variants produced inside the host cells can persist outside, thereby becoming fixed as SNVs.



IIT Jodhpur said, “An important distinction of this research study is that it was conducted primarily by a team of computational graduates from across distant locations, proving that the pandemic has generated novel cooperation, sharing, and resource-sharing modes for innovative research.”