Big breakthrough! Israel’s defence biological research lab claims it has extracted antibody to neutralize coronavirus

COVID-19: ‘Significant breakthrough’ by Israel’s defence biological research lab! In a ‘significant breakthrough’ in the battle against Coronavirus, a biological research institute of Israeli defence forces has claimed that it has been able to extract key antibodies that it says will neutralise the virus, The Times of Israel reported.quoting Israel’s defence minister Naftali Bennett. The antibody has been extracted at the Israel Institute for Biological Research (IIBR) which works secretly under the prime minister’s office in Ness Ziona. A statement from the ministry has stated that the defence minister was shown the antibody which is monoclonal in nature and neutralises Coronavirus in patients who are ill.

According to Defence Minister Bennett’s statement, the process of developing the vaccine has been completed and now the process of patenting and mass production will take place in the next stage. Bennet’s statement, however, did not reveal the status of human trials of the vaccine. Bennet hailed the creativity of the staff at IIBR and has said that their creativity along with jewish mind made the difference in this wonderful achievement.

Significance of Israel’s breakthrough for COVID-19 patients

The development in finding the antibodies for Coronavirus is significant because it has been developed from a single recovered cell post Coronavirus infection and hence it is called monoclonal. According to a report in Science Direct magazine, the antibodies which have been extracted until now all around the world, are polyclonal in nature which means they don’t have a similar origin and have been derived from two or more cells of unlike ancestry.

More than 100 research groups across the world are scrambling for vaccines, with nearly a dozen vaccine development processes are in early stages of human trials. However, scientists have not been able to predict the nature of vaccin that will work best against the virus. Dr. Anthony Fauci who is a prominent member of the United States Coronavirus monitoring team constituted under President Donald Trump has warned that production of vaccine in 12 to 18 months would set a record.

Even if a first effective vaccine is found, not everybody can initially get enough and that will present massive challenges for the governments across the world. According to experts, finding out the perfect vaccine and its mass production is only the start in pushback against the Coronavirus outbreak.