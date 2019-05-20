Big alert for heart patients! India’s apex drug regulator CDSCO issues alert on 3 Medtronic pacemakers

New Delhi | Published: May 20, 2019 5:32:15 PM

So far, none of the Indian patients have faced any adverse effects. Meanwhile, the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation can keep the public informed of any further updates.

Big alert for healthcare providers, heart patients, and medical device distributors! According to an IE report, the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) has issued an alert on Saturday related to measures that are needed to be taken to prevent safety issues with three models of Medtronic’s pacemakers.

This alert from India’s apex drug regulator comes exactly one week after the US Food and Drug Administration (US FDA) had already flagged five such models of Medtronic’s pacemakers and cardiac resynchronization therapy. pacemakers due to concerns about their batteries.

According to the US regulator, the issue had led to a patient’s death. Following this, on May 7, the US FDA issued the alert with details pertaining to a Medtronic implantable pacemaker, that had “fully drained” out due to a crack in the device’s capacitor.

The US FDA raised concerns that if one of the components of a capacitor is cracked, it can lose its functionality and create an electric short. This, in turn, can cause a rapid battery depletion.

So, what does this mean for the patient?

Simply put, it means that the medical device will not be able to function in terms of life-saving pacing, resulting in serious injury or even death of a patient, according to the US FDA statement on May 8.

From the US FDA statement, it is clear that a greater danger arises from the fact that it can trigger an instant electric short without any warning. This can drain the battery, rendering it ineffective for patients who are on life-saving devices such as pacemakers.

For now, the FDA has recommended to healthcare providers to continue to let patients use remote monitors and not advise against prophylactic removal and replacement of devices unless necessary.

Further, the FDA has also stated that physicians should opt to replace pacemaker or CRT-P used by their patients immediately, following ERI alert. Simply put, an ERI alert refers to a notification that informs patients when the battery level drops down below a specific limit.

Also, three out of the five models flagged are used in India, namely – Astra, Solara CRT-P and Serena CRT-P. So far, none of the Indian patients have faced any adverse effects. Meanwhile, the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation can keep the public informed of any further updates.

