Bhubaneswar declares locality ‘containment zone’ after man with no recent travel history tests COVID19 positive

A road being sanitised in Bhubaneswar. (File Photo/PTI)

Odisha Coronavirus News: The Satya Nagar locality in Bhubaneswar was declared a containment zone on Wednesday after a person having no recent travel history to any part of the country tested positive for coronavirus infection. The Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) issued a notification in this regard banning all public movement in the area.

“The positive case in Satya Nagar area with no recent travel history neither to any other country nor any part of India and to contain any possible spread, it is necessary to make affected area a containment zone and to restrict public from entering into and going out of it,” news agency ANI quoted BMC, as saying.

All shops have been closed in the locality. Government and private institutions have also been shut. The BMC has formed several teams to ensure supply of essential commodities to people at their doorsteps.

A helpline number 1929 has been issued for people to register their complaints with the BMC.

Odisha: Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation has declared Satya Nagar area in Bhubaneswar as a Containment Zone, after a #COVID19 positive case was found here. pic.twitter.com/QnveUrtJKc — ANI (@ANI) April 8, 2020

Odisha has reported 42 coronavirus cases so far. While of those infected have recovered from the diseases one person passed away.

The Odisha government has been working on war scale to contain the spread of the infection which has now affected over 5,000 people in the country. According to reports, an estimated 84, 000 people have been put under quarantine in the state. About 7,000 isolation wards were made at panchayat level in the state to tackle the pandemic.