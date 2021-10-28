  • MORE MARKET STATS

Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin finds place in Oman’s list of approved COVID-19 vaccines

By: |
October 28, 2021 12:54 PM

Bharat Biotech's Covaxin has been included to the approved list of COVID-19 vaccines for travel to Oman without quarantine.

bharat biotech, Covaxin, Oman's list of approved COVID-19 vaccines, Embassy of India, Muscat, Civil Aviation Authority, Embassy of India, MuscatThis notification will significantly ease travel to Oman for Indian nationals who have taken Covaxin

Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin has been included to the approved list of COVID-19 vaccines for travel to Oman without quarantine.
In a tweet, Bharat Biotech noted: “Covaxin has now been added to the approved list of #COVID19 vaccines for travel to Oman without quarantine. This will facilitate travelers from India vaccinated with Covaxin.”

The vaccine major cited a press release issued by the Embassy of India, Muscat, in this regard. “Embassy of India, Muscat, is pleased to inform that the Government of the Sultanate of Oman has added Covaxin to the approved list of COVID-19 vaccines for travel to Oman. The Civil Aviation Authority issued a notification on 27 October regarding this,” the release stated.

Related News

All passengers from India who have received two doses of Covaxin at-least 14 days before the estimated arrival date will now be able to travel to Oman without the requirement of quarantine, it added. All other COVID-19 related requirements/conditions, such as pre-arrival RT-PCR test shall be applicable for such passengers, the release stated.

This notification will significantly ease travel to Oman for Indian nationals who have taken Covaxin, it noted. Passengers who have taken AstraZeneca/Covishield are already permitted to travel to Oman without quarantine

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. LIFESTYLE
  3. HEALTH
  4. Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin finds place in Oman’s list of approved COVID-19 vaccines
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

US Stock Market

View All

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Singapore probes unusual surge in COVID-19 cases after record
2Why Punjab has seen unprecedented rise in dengue cases this year
3Coronavirus Live News: Oman adds Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin to list of approved Covid-19 vaccines; quarantine not required for fully vaccinated passengers from India