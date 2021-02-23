Bharat Biotech to provide efficacy data of Covaxin in two weeks; said MD Dr Krishna Ella

Covaxin received emergency use approval from the Drug. Controller General of India on January 3.

Efficacy data of Bharat Biotech’s Covid-19 vaccine, Covaxin that is being administered to front-line workers currently will be available in the next two weeks. According to the chairman of the Hyderabad-based vaccine maker, Dr Krishna Ella, this will be the first time the company can provide an answer to how many symptomatic Civid-19 cases, its vaccine was able to prevent.

At the BioAsia Summit, Dr Ella added that the efficacy results could have come earlier had they conducted phase 2/3 trails combined. Bharat Biotech will next approach COVAX to get approval for supplying Covid-19 vaccines in bulk to other countries. The United Nations-backed Covax effort is to get vaccines to the world’s most vulnerable population of developing countries.

Covaxin received emergency use approval from the Drug. Controller General of India on January 3. However, since the company could not conduct its Phase 3 trials on enough volunteers, the efficacy data was due. DGCI nonetheless approved the vaccine. The drug regulator body said that the vaccine has been formulated using inactivated virus particles that will be effective against active Covid-19 strains, even the foreign mutant ones.

Bharat Biotech has earlier published a non-peer-reviewed efficacy of Covaxin against the UK strain. Dr Ella said, Bharat Biotech modified its vaccine formulation withing 15 days of receiving the South African strain. Unlike Covaxin, other vaccines like Covishield have not been efficacious against the new variants so far, he further said.

Talking about Bharat Biotech’s mass manufacturing of vaccine vails, he affirmed that with a third facility in place by the end of this weeks, the company will be in a position to manufacture 40 million doses of Covaxin every month.

Biological E, another vaccine maker company also confirmed that they have completed the first two phases of human trails of their vaccine candidate developed by Houston’s Baylor College of Medicine. Data of its efficacy rate will be available in a “couple of weeks”; said MD Mahima Datla.