  • MORE MARKET STATS

Bharat Biotech to provide efficacy data of Covaxin in two weeks; said MD Dr Krishna Ella

By: |
February 23, 2021 6:22 PM

According to the chairman of the Hyderabad-based vaccine maker, Dr Krishna Ella, this will be the first time the company can provide an answer to how many symptomatic Civid-19 cases, its vaccine was able to prevent.

Covaxin received emergency use approval from the Drug. Controller General of India on January 3.

Efficacy data of Bharat Biotech’s Covid-19 vaccine, Covaxin that is being administered to front-line workers currently will be available in the next two weeks. According to the chairman of the Hyderabad-based vaccine maker, Dr Krishna Ella, this will be the first time the company can provide an answer to how many symptomatic Civid-19 cases, its vaccine was able to prevent.

At the BioAsia Summit, Dr Ella added that the efficacy results could have come earlier had they conducted phase 2/3 trails combined. Bharat Biotech will next approach COVAX to get approval for supplying Covid-19 vaccines in bulk to other countries. The United Nations-backed Covax effort is to get vaccines to the world’s most vulnerable population of developing countries.

Related News

Covaxin received emergency use approval from the Drug. Controller General of India on January 3. However, since the company could not conduct its Phase 3 trials on enough volunteers, the efficacy data was due. DGCI nonetheless approved the vaccine. The drug regulator body said that the vaccine has been formulated using inactivated virus particles that will be effective against active Covid-19 strains, even the foreign mutant ones.

Bharat Biotech has earlier published a non-peer-reviewed efficacy of Covaxin against the UK strain. Dr Ella said, Bharat Biotech modified its vaccine formulation withing 15 days of receiving the South African strain. Unlike Covaxin, other vaccines like Covishield have not been efficacious against the new variants so far, he further said.

Talking about Bharat Biotech’s mass manufacturing of vaccine vails, he affirmed that with a third facility in place by the end of this weeks, the company will be in a position to manufacture 40 million doses of Covaxin every month.

Biological E, another vaccine maker company also confirmed that they have completed the first two phases of human trails of their vaccine candidate developed by Houston’s Baylor College of Medicine. Data of its efficacy rate will be available in a “couple of weeks”; said MD Mahima Datla.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. LIFESTYLE
  3. HEALTH
  4. Bharat Biotech to provide efficacy data of Covaxin in two weeks said MD Dr Krishna Ella
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1States have started implementing IMI 3.0 for kids, pregnant woman not immunised in routine drive’
2Sri Lanka orders 13.5 mn AstraZeneca doses, likely to drop Chinese vaccines
3India’s COVID-19 active caseload falls below 1.5 lakh; no fresh deaths in 21 states, UTs