Bharat Biotech donates 200,000 doses of Covaxin to Vietnam

Bharat Biotech and its local partner Dunc Minh have donated 200,000 doses of Covaxin to the Republic of Vietnam. The Covid-19 vaccine has received emergency use listing in Vietnam.

Suchitra Ella, joint managing director of Bharat Biotech, said the donation was a gesture of goodwill to provide access to Covaxin and help boost Vietnam’s national vaccination programme. “We believe in vaccine equity, global public health and having access to the vaccine,” Ella said.

Bharat Biotech said the company has been invited by the Embassy of Vietnam for a one-on-one meeting with the President of the National Assembly to discuss avenues of cooperation, supplies, and technology transfer possibilities. In Vietnam, Bharat Biotech has been working with Duc Minh Medical JSC for the commercialisation of INDIRAB (inactivated rabies vaccine).

Meanwhile, the vaccine maker said it has completed Phase-2 and Phase-3 trials of Covaxin for children in the two to 18 age group. The data have been submitted to the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation, and the final approval is awaited.