  • MORE MARKET STATS

Bharat Biotech cuts COVID-19 vaccine price for states to Rs 400/dose

By: |
April 29, 2021 6:35 PM

"Recognising the enormous challenges in the public healthcare system, we have made Covaxin available to state governments at a price of 400/ dose", Bharat Biotech said in its announcement.

Serum Institute of India (SII) had on Wednesday slashed the price of its COVID-19 vaccine 'Covishield' to Rs 300 per dose from the earlier Rs 400 for state governments.Serum Institute of India (SII) had on Wednesday slashed the price of its COVID-19 vaccine 'Covishield' to Rs 300 per dose from the earlier Rs 400 for state governments.

Bharat Biotech on Thursday announced a cut in price of its COVID-19 vaccine ‘Covaxin’ it plans to sell to the states to Rs 400 per dose from the earlier Rs 600.

This follows a widespread criticism of its pricing policy as it sold Covaxin to the central government at Rs 150 per dose.

Related News

“Recognising the enormous challenges in the public healthcare system, we have made Covaxin available to state governments at a price of 400/ dose”, Bharat Biotech said in its announcement.

The company is deeply concerned with the critical pandemic circumstances that India is facing at this time, it added.
Serum Institute of India (SII) had on Wednesday slashed the price of its COVID-19 vaccine ‘Covishield’ to Rs 300 per dose from the earlier Rs 400 for state governments.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. LIFESTYLE
  3. HEALTH
  4. Bharat Biotech cuts COVID-19 vaccine price for states to Rs 400/dose
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Delhi LG Anil Baijal seeks report on COVID vaccination drive after GNCTD Act comes into force
222 states seek oxygen! Demand for life-saving gas increases to 67%
3Health ministry releases revised guidelines for home isolation of mild COVID-19 cases