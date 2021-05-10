  • MORE MARKET STATS

Bharat Biotech commences direct supply of ‘Covaxin’ to 14 states

By:
May 10, 2021 1:08 PM

Bharat Biotech has commenced direct supply of its COVID-19 vaccine 'Covaxin' to 14 states, including Delhi and Maharashtra, with effect from May 1, according to the company's Joint Managing Director Suchitra Ella.

Bharat Biotech, sending vaccine to states, covaxin, vaccine distribution in India, covid19 vaccination drive On April 29, Bharat Biotech announced a cut in the price of 'Covaxin' for states to Rs 400 per dose from the earlier Rs 600 per dose.

Bharat Biotech has commenced direct supply of its COVID-19 vaccine ‘Covaxin’ to 14 states, including Delhi and Maharashtra, with effect from May 1, according to the company’s Joint Managing Director Suchitra Ella. The Hyderabad-based firm has started supplying its COVID-19 treatment vaccine to the states based on the allocations received by the central government.

“Bharat Biotech confirms direct supplies of COVAXIN to the following state govt’s since 1/5/21, based on the allocations received by GoI. Requests have been received from other states, & will be processed for distribution based on availability of stocks 24×7,” Ella tweeted.

The company is supplying vaccines to Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Chhattisgarh, Gujarat, Jammu & Kashmir, Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh, Odisha, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal.

On April 29, Bharat Biotech announced a cut in the price of ‘Covaxin’ for states to Rs 400 per dose from the earlier Rs 600 per dose. This followed widespread criticism of its pricing policy as it sold Covaxin to the central government at Rs 150 per dose.

India has announced expansion of its COVID-19 vaccination drive by allowing its large 18-plus population to get inoculated from May 1.

