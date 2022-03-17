Bharat Biotech, Biofabri tie-up for tuberculosis vaccine

Biofabri is a biopharmaceutical company of Zendal group based in Porriño, Spain, with the aim of researching, developing and manufacturing vaccines for humans. The vaccine would be manufactured and developed by Biofabri in collaboration with the University of Zaragoza, IAVI and the Tuberculosis Vaccine Initiative (TBVI).

Bharat Biotech on Wednesday announced a partnership with Spain’s Biofabri to develop, manufacture and market a new tuberculosis vaccine in 70 countries. Phase 3 clinical trials are expected to start in the coming months.

Biofabri is a biopharmaceutical company of Zendal group based in Porriño, Spain, with the aim of researching, developing and manufacturing vaccines for humans. The vaccine would be manufactured and developed by Biofabri in collaboration with the University of Zaragoza, IAVI and the Tuberculosis Vaccine Initiative (TBVI).

The MTBVAC has been designed and discovered by the Carlos Martín team of the University of Zaragoza. MTBVAC is one of the promising ones in the current global TB vaccine pipeline. The only currently available TB vaccine, the Bacillus Calmette-Guérin vaccine (BCG), was developed 100 years ago and has limited efficacy in preventing pulmonary TB in adults, who, along with adolescents, are the biggest spreaders of the disease.

This agreement between Bharat Biotech and Biofabri would guarantee the worldwide production and the supply of the future vaccine in more than 70 countries.



Dr Krishna Ella, chairman and managing director, Bharat Biotech, said: “TB infected more than 20% of the global population and was the second leading cause of deaths from infectious diseases after Covid-19.”

Bharat Biotech has opted for this vaccine candidate owing to its advanced stage of clinical development as well as the extremely promising results from Phase 1 and Phase 2 clinical trials, Ella said. The partnership with BioFabri could make MTBVAC become a global TB vaccine, Ella said.