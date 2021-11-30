Bharat Biotech begins Covaxin exports, says on track to make 1 bn doses a year

On efficacy against the Omicron variant, Bharat Biotech said Covaxin was developed against the original Wuhan variant and has worked against other variants, and the company would continue to research on new variants.

Vaccine maker Bharat Biotech on Monday said it has commenced exports of its Covid-19 vaccine Covaxin. The company said the first set of shipments is being delivered to 10 countries and several countries were evaluating Covaxin as booster doses in adults and children.

“Long-pending export orders have been executed during November and would be further expanded during the following months. With the number of countries that have granted emergency use approval for Covaxin increasing, exports to additional countries will also commence from December,” the company said.

Bharat Biotech has received EUA from the World Health Organization (WHO). This enables it to supply the vaccine to UNICEF, GAVI COVAX, Pan-American Health Organization and other countries. So far, Covaxin has received EUA in 20 countries and regulatory approvals are in process in more than 60.

Bharat Biotech further said it is on track to have the capacity to make 1 billion doses of Covaxin annually from its facilities in Hyderabad in Telangana, Malur in Karnataka and Ankleshwar in Gujarat. The production plan of the new Pune plant was also on track, the company said. It has also made technology transfers to public-sector companies, Indian Immunologicals, Hyderabad, Bharat Immunologicals & Biologicals, Bulandshahar, Uttar Pradesh, and Haffkine Bio-Pharmaceutical Corporation, which are expected to augment supplies.