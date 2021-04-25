  • MORE MARKET STATS

Beware! Viral video claiming nebuliser as substitute of oxygen cylinder is completely baseless

By: |
April 25, 2021 3:15 PM

Doctors have reacted to this viral video saying that the claims made in the video are completely baseless.

nebuliser viral videoSarvodaya Healthcare too has clarified that the method proposed in the video is unscientific. (Photo Source: Screengrab)

At a time when patients are dying due to a shortage of oxygen cylinders in hospitals, a video of a doctor has gone viral on social media platforms where he explains a ‘trick’ using a nebuliser and claims that it can be helpful for people suffering from low levels of oxygen. In the video, a man calling himself Dr Alok explains how a nebuliser can be assembled and used to improve the level of blood oxygen.

“It is very heartbreaking to see that people are ready to do anything for oxygen cylinders. They are ready to pay any amount for it. Please don’t do these things…I am telling you a trick, try this and experience the benefit,” the doctor, who is wearing scrubs with the logo of Sarvodaya Hospital, can be heard saying.

Related News

After explaining how to assemble a nebuliser, the doctor said, “Do not put any medicine in the nebuliser. All you need to do is to switch on the machine and put it on your nose….There is enough oxygen in our environment. Don’t put your life at stake by running for oxygen cylinders.”

However, doctors have reacted to this viral video saying that the claims made in the video are completely baseless.

“The video demonstrating a purported technique that can substitute a nebulizer machine for an oxygen cylinder to improve blood oxygen levels is totally baseless. It should be discredited,” tweeted Dr Arvinder Singh Soin, a liver transplant specialist and founder of Aayna Clinic.


Echoing similar sentiments, Dr Swadeep Srivastava – public health expert & managing partner & chief belief officer, India Virtual Hospital – said there is no logic in using a nebuliser if a patient is suffering from low levels of oxygen.

“A Patient needs oxygen because the normal atmospheric oxygen of 21% is not enough when the lungs are badly affected but the nebulizer is also giving 21% only. So there is no logic in using a nebulizer as a substitute for the oxygen cylinder,” Dr Swadeep said

Sarvodaya Healthcare too has clarified that the method proposed in the video is unscientific.

“The video has not been backed by any evidence or scientific study, does not reflect any medical advice, and is in no way endorsed by Sarvodaya Hospital, Faridabad. Please do not follow any such practice without consulting your medical practitioner. It could lead to worsening of the disease,” the statement reads.


According to some reports, Dr Alok has himself now clarified that his message went wrong and said nebuliser is not an alternative to oxygen cylinders.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. LIFESTYLE
  3. HEALTH
  4. Beware! Viral video claiming nebuliser as substitute of oxygen cylinder is completely baseless
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Oil min tells ONGC to sell oilfields; hive off drilling, other services
2Over 550 oxygen generation plants to be set up in govt hospitals through PM Cares Fund: PMO
3Can cryptocurrency bulls provide relief to India’s COVID-19 crisis?