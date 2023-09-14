scorecardresearch
Beware! Vaping can destroy immune system; Read on to know how

Written by Health Desk
According to scientists, vaping's ability to reduce neutrophil activity without respect to nicotine may have long-term health effects. (Image Credits: Pixabay)

In recent years, vapes have become the flavoured alternatives to cigarettes. Now, a new study has revealed that inhaling vapour from an e-cigarette may prevent frontline immune cells from functioning normally.

The study, conducted by researchers at the University of Birmingham, analysed the effects of direct exposure to nicotine-containing and nicotine-free vapour on the cell, known as, neutrophils.

Previous studies have demonstrated that lung harm from smoking can cause the destruction of neutrophils. According to the study, in a healthy body, the neutrophils typically defend the lungs by traveling from the blood to the area of potential damage before performing a number of preventive tasks.

“E-cigarettes are a proven, lower-harm, tool to help smokers quit smoking but our data adds to current evidence that e-cigarettes are not harmless and highlights the need to fund longer-term studies in vapers,” said Dr. Aaron Scott, associate professor in Respiratory Science at the University of Birmingham, in a statement.

The researchers analysed 40 samples from people who had never smoked or vaped and then they subjected blood-derived neutrophils to 40 puffs of unflavored vape, which prior research has shown to be a minimal daily exposure.

The scientists found that while the cells are still alive after brief, low-level exposure to e-cigarette vapor, they are no longer able to move as efficiently and cannot perform their usual defensive roles.

It is noteworthy that vapor from e-liquids without nicotine had the same drawbacks as vapor from e-liquids with nicotine.

“The observed impact that e-cigarette vapor had on their mobility is therefore of significant concern, and if this were to happen in the body would make those who regularly use e-cigarettes at greater risk of respiratory diseases,” said David Thickett, professor in Respiratory Medicine at the University of Birmingham, clinical lead for the University Hospitals Birmingham (UHB) and a co-author of the study.

According to scientists, vaping’s ability to reduce neutrophil activity without respect to nicotine may have long-term health effects.

The findings of the study were published in the Journal of Allergy and Clinical Immunology.

First published on: 14-09-2023 at 16:57 IST

