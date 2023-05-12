Beware of stomach infection due to excessive mango consumption; Here’s how

The season of mangoes is here! Totapuri, Alphonso, Sidhura, and many more varieties of the ‘King of the fruit’ are loved by all. Every year, we wait for the summer just to savour the delicious mangoes.

India is one of the major mango-producing countries and it is famous for its wide range of mango varieties, like Alphonso variety of Ratnagiri, Badami variety of Karnataka, Dasheri variety of Lucknow and Kesar variety of Gujarat to name a few.

Mangoes not only taste good they are also rich sources of fibre, vitamins, minerals and antioxidants like mangiferin and glucosyl xanthone.

The love for this seasonal fruit often leads to overconsumption and according to doctors and health experts have warned that this can lead to adverse effects on your health.

How can mangoes harm you?

Studies suggest that the consumption of certain species may lead to throat pain or allergy (stomach pain, sneezing, and runny nose). In certain instances, consuming mangoes in excess can result in gastrointestinal problems like stomach pain, indigestion and diarrhoea.

Moreover, mangoes can lead to a spike in blood sugar so people who have diabetes should avoid consuming excess mangoes. Carbohydrate is a major part of mangoes.

“Mangoes are rich in carbohydrate such as fructose in comparison to glucose if over-consumed may create an imbalance and leads to high levels of triglycerides, sugar levels, bloating and other digestive issues like stomach pain, indigestion and diarrhoea. Few people may have allergies towards tropical fruits and may suffer from throat pain,” Dr. Edwina Raj, Head – of Clinical Nutrition Dietetics, Aster CMI Hospital, Bangalore told Financial Express.com.

As mangoes are rich in calories, they can cause weight gain for some people. An average-sized mango contains around 150 calories. So, if you are planning to lose weight, consume mangoes in small quantities. Also, one should avoid eating mangoes in large quantities as it can lead to indigestion.

How to consume mangoes?

Dr. Raj also emphasised that it is recommended to soak it in water for at least 2 hours before consuming it to reduce pesticide load.

“It is advisable to eat mangoes as a snack. Avoid eating mangoes for dinner. If you feel sick often post intake of mangoes it is recommended to avoid the fruit and consult a physician,” she added.

In most parts of the country, mangoes are artificially ripened and sold off as natural and fresh. If you consume a mango that seems like extra juicy and sweet then be cautious as it might be chemically ripened.

How to check if a mango is chemically ripened?

Take a ripe mango and put it in a bucket of water. If they sink, then they are naturally ripe. However, if this mango float, then they are harvested artificially.