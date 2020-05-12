Beware! Ayushman-Yojana.Org is not official website of PMJAY, Modi govt says

“This is a lie. The National Health Authority has made it clear that pmjay.gov.in is the only official website” of AB-PMJAY.

The Government has cautioned people against fake websites being circulated in the name of Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Aarogya Yojana (AB-PMJAY) on social media. Central government’s official fact-checker, PIB Fact Check has warned in a tweet that ayushman-yojana.org is being circulated in WhatsApp messages as the official website of Ayushman Bharat Scheme. “This is a lie. The National Health Authority has made it clear that pmjay.gov.in is the only official website” of AB-PMJAY.

NHA is the nodal agency for the implementation of AB-PMJAY. The NHA also tweeted, “It has come to our reference that the website https://ayushman-yojana.org/has been confusing to general public. Please note that the official website of @AyushmanNHA is https://pmjay.gov.in. and we own no other website.”

Meanwhile, during the current Coronavirus pandemic, the NHA has strengthened its network of hospitals providing COVID and non-COVID treatments. The NHA has empanneled over 1000 plus new hospitals in the ongoing lockdown so far. “To facilitate continued care to #AyushmanBharat beneficiaries during this pandemic, & strengthen the network of hospitals providing covid & non-covid treatment , we have empanelled 1,000+ new #hospitals in < 6 weeks during the #lockdown,” NHA CEO Indu Bhushan tweeted.

AB-PMJAY is the flagship scheme of the Central government to provide health insurance cover up to Rs 5 lakh per family per year for secondary and tertiary care hospitalization to over 10.74 Crore poor and vulnerable families (about 53 crore beneficiaries).

The flagship scheme provides cashless and paperless access to services for the beneficiaries at the point of service. There are 1,578 health benefit packages with defined rates under the scheme and over 20,000 public and private hospitals have been empanelled across the country to provide inpatient services to the beneficiaries. The AB-PMJAY scheme was launched in September 2018. Since then more than 96 lakh hospital treatments worth over Rs. 13,000 Crore have been provided under the scheme. Also, over than 12 crore e-cards have been issued across the 32 States and UTs implementing the scheme.