Bengaluru: Bommanahalli Zone is fighting COVID-19 with doorstep testing, contact tracing

Coronavirus in Bengaluru: The Karnataka city which once succeeded in curbing the COVID-19 transmission is now continuing to report positive cases for the viral infection. However, in a particular zone of the city- Bommanahalli Zone, officials have come up with a new strategy in order to tackle the virus. The new way is expected to ensure faster testing, contact tracing, along with treatment to people. The officials are conducting round-the-clock doorstep testing, especially focused on testing people of age as well as those living in high-risk areas, a report by The IE revealed.

Citing Sanjana BM, BBMP COVID-19 nodal officer for Bommanahalli Zone, the report highlighted that emergency tests are being carried out as per requests made through the helpline number (8884666670). After the call, a dedicated team goes to the residence and gets the Coronavirus test done. Usually, people who are unable to visit the nearby testing centres for issues pertaining to age and other related situations, are the one who are requesting tests via helpline number. After the commencement on August 27, the facility has helped 35 people including infants.

Under the new plan, testing is done at four different locations that are attached to the primary healthcare centre of each ward. Apart from the target, testing of all primary contacts of those who contract the infection are also tested, Slum areas- Mangammanapalya and Singsandra in the zone are also a part of targeted testing. It is to note that during testing, if a person has tested negative for rapid antigen test, RT-PCR test will be conducted in that case.

In order to ensure timely treatment after detection of infection, as many as 98 ambulances having GPS trackers embedded have been provided for wards under Bommanahalli Zone, the report said. Meanwhile, 4,483 people were tested positive for the novel Coronavirus in the zone between August 25 and September 7 and among these, 1,052 patients have been sent to dedicated hospitals whereas 475 people to COVID Care Centres. There are 2,400 patients who have been kept under home isolation at present.