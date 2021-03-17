  • MORE MARKET STATS

Bengaluru-based Vardhman Health Specialities foray into adult immunisation logistics

March 17, 2021 1:45 PM

Bengaluru headquartered Vardhman Health Specialities (VHS Group), not to be mistaken with the Ludhiana-based textile major Vardhman, on Wednesday, March 17 th – the two are not connected or related, announced plans on what it calls a “foray into adult immunisation.’ 

adult immunizationAs a first step, VHS is in talks for efficient distribution and increase of easy access of the COVID-19 vaccine. (Photo source: AP)

Over a virtual press meeting it launched 'Immugard,' its vaccine management solution, right from manufacturing to warehouse to mid-level to last mile & end consumer. Senior officials from the company said VHS LogiTech, its group company, will "implement a unique delivery model reaching out to university & educational campuses, corporate organisations and at-home administration for direct, end consumers."

They did not give the breakup of the vaccines that will be stored and distributed and was hoping the opening up this space for the private sector for COVID-19 vaccines also.

The group as a whole clocked revenues of INR 500 crore in FY 20-21 and a note issued by the company says, it plans to double it to over 1000 crore in the next two to three years with adult immunisation division contributing 30 per cent of this.

It also announced appointment of its advisory Board and VHS Logitech joining hands with Association of Healthcare Providers (AHPL) and with vaccine providers to increase awareness and access to vaccines for Influenza, diphtheria, Pertussis, Tentanuc, Typhoid, Hepatitis A &amp; B, Measles, Mumps, Rubella, among others, manufactured by reputed pharma majors such as Pfizer, Abott, GSK, Sanofi and other key players. As a first step, VHS is in talks for efficient distribution and increase of easy access of the COVID-19 vaccine.

It also quotes J B Chowhan, Chairman of VHS Group as saying: “The Vardhman Group started its business in pharma distribution way back in 1988 and we are the first and only WHO certified company in the space in India. Over the years, we have built a very strong and efficient storage and distribution infrastructure including cold chain supply management facilities for specialty pharma in the areas of oncology, nephrology, hepatology, virology, cardiology and neurology among others.”

