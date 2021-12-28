Being fit is the motto says TV host Ratan Pratap

Netizens see workout videos on a daily basis but do they adopt them on a daily basis? The answer is a big no.

Being fit has various meanings to many people. During the post-pandemic, many people were suffering from breathing problems and started to perform yoga and various other exercise routines to combat the deadly disease.

Various fitness routines and videos have surfaced in the recent past on digital media. If we see the curated videos we frequently observe the moments and want to adapt them as they are easy to communicate. Tracking fitness is extremely important. When we track our exercise routine it always helps us to visualize our goal more clearly and soon we tend to surpass our goals.



We see workouts and do we adopt them too?



Netizens see workout videos on a daily basis but do they adopt them on a daily basis? The answer is a big no. It requires tremendous dedication and hard work to develop a fitness routine. Tracking the goal is extremely important when you are doing the fitness exercise as we all are accountable to our bodies. Emulating fitness activities to become fit and perform various tasks with ease. Let us learn more about fitness training programmes



– Weight training

– Strength Training

– Aerobic exercise

– Squat



There are different methods and effects of the training types. As continuous high tension training or aerobic training develops heart muscle strength or cardiovascular fitness. It helps to keep heart disease at bay.

TV host Ratan Pratap

One is speed play training. It is mostly adopted by the players that help in the intensity, forward reflexes, muscular endurance and speed. It is known as an anaerobic workout. It requires incline and terrain and sometimes in an urban area there are fewer types of incline and terrain areas that prevent these types of training. It requires structured reps and sets.



Plyometric training develops power and endurance. This is a high-intensity workout that requires power and it helps in developing the explosive capability of the muscle. By combining fitness and sustainability, health becomes an achievable goal.



How is the digital world creating an impact on fitness goals?



Various types of training help build strength and flexibility. But for the systematic approach, one needs coaching as that makes the exercise more and more routine wise and helps develop a fit lifestyle. A fitness trainer helps you to achieve the body strength and type of body you wish for.



Similarly, Ratan Pratap, the host turned actor has taken the digital world by storm by featuring a few of the great fitness videos. One of the unique parts of Ratan Pratap is that he has built a body without any supplements or steroids but has developed a body naturally. He says,” the more fit you are, less the changes to develop illness and also being fit and following routine removes junk food from your diet”



Many fitness coaches are moving towards digital videos as this is an easy way of communication. One can develop without any extra effort. Just need to see the videos with complete dedication and follow the instructions wisely. As the fitness coaches during the online videos give complete instructions just like gym or studio. Many hosts and presenters are trying to move in this direction by becoming an educator or fitness motivator. This is a huge help to the people and sometimes they provide weekly or monthly plans as well. A health expert has a motto to help people to become healthy and lead a disease-free life.