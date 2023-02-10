Beetroot is gaining popularity as performance-enhancer for athletes; Here’s why

In recent years, beetroot has been gaining popularity as a superfood. Studies suggest that beetroot has a wide variety of benefits such as reducing blood pressure, improving digestion, and lowering the risk of diabetes.

Now, researchers have found that beetroot can also act as a performance enhancer for athletes and those who want to gain a competitive advantage in running and cycling.

In 2020, large systematic review included 80 clinical trials during which some participants were randomly asked to consume beetroot juice and some were not. The researchers found that those who consumed beetroot juice experienced performance benefits.

In a 16.1km cycling time trial the gains linked to beetroot consumption were equivalent to 48 seconds, a study claimed.

However, when authors analysed subgroups within these studies they found that the juice was not much effective for women or elite athletes. The scientists maintain that this improvement was seen in recreational athletes, but not in elite athletes or sedentary people.

Beetroot is rich in nitrate and anthocyanins. Although both of them are beneficial, the researchers claim that nitrate is primarily responsible for performance benefits.

According to the scientists, athletes should consume the product 2–3 hours before training or competition. Moreover, the person may get added benefits from drinking beetroot juice for several days leading up to training or competition.

However, due to the consumption of beetroot, urine will turn red and the stool may also turn red. Some people may also experience an upset stomach when consuming beetroot juice.