Beat the summer heat with these healthy hydrating foods

By Dr. Siddhant Bhargava

It is important to drink water in summer to keep oneself guarded from the scorching rays of the sun and other summertime ailments. The summer season is mostly associated with sweltering heat, problems of dehydration, heat stroke, condensed energy levels, an upset tummy and scorched skin. While we sweat buckets, we tend to feel famished and thirsty. Hence, when the mercury level rises, we resort to unhealthy and unwholesome edibles and sip on sugar-loaded and calorie-dense aerated drinks to beat the heat. While offering momentary relief, they leave us with unwanted calories complimented with health threats as well.

Ditch these food foes and embrace healthier options that summer offers you in plenty. Choose from the wide variety of fruits, vegetables, herbs and other refreshing cooling edibles that are packed with the highest quantity of minerals. Vitamins, minerals and nutrients that will help in replenishing your lost energy levels. Moreover, it is a thumb rule to drink about eight glasses of water in order to keep yourself hydrated and more so in the summers. You must note that there are many other ways to consume water. You can quench your thirst by consuming some of the enormously hydrated fruits, vegetables and edibles that are sure to keep you restored as the temperature sores.

Have a look at the below-mentioned wholesome hydrating edibles with high water content and low calorie level that will keep you hydrated and cool all through the summers:

Water Melon – Comprising about ninety nine percent of water content in it, this delicious fruit is abundantly available during the hot summers. Helping in keeping the tummy cool, the fruit is packed with a compound named as lycopene which can protect your skin from the impairment caused by the sun. Ditch the glass of aerated drink and opt for a natural water melon juice that is packed with rich nutrients which can also slow down the process of ageing process and beat acne problems.

Mint – Mint and peppermint comprise of cooling properties that lend off aromas that can majorly facilitate in beating lethargy when it gets sultry. You can opt to drink a rejuvenating herbal tea or add a couple of mint leaves into your favourite fruit salad. You can also add this herb in the form of chutney or incorporate it in your buttermilk. It grabs a spot in the list of hydrating summer foods owing to the fact that it restores an upset tummy and combats allergies like heat rashes. It can work effortlessly as a liver cleanser too.

Green Leafy veggies – Leafy greens like kale, spinach, iceberg lettuce and arugula, are high in water content and can aid in lowering your body temperature. You can consider making a raw spinach salad or add a few leaves to your sandwich.

Cucumber – By helping to detoxify your overall body, this inexpensive edible is packed with water content and works as an excellent coolant. This cool and crisp energizing green will stave off problems of constipation, enhance your immunity and tame inflammation while also calming a sunburn. Along with cleansing your body, the presence of silicon and sulphur in cucumber is excellent to support hair growth and volume. The best way to consume cucumber is adding it in salads or drinking cucumber juice.

Curd – Curd offers gut-friendly microorganisms that aids in the process of digestion during summers. A natural coolant rich in probiotics, your gut necessitates these gut-friendly bacteria all the more during the summer to help in digesting food effortlessly. You can consume curd in the form of smoothies, buttermilk, sweet lassis and raita.

Coconut water – Sipping coconut water can benefit you by upholding electrolyte stability in your body. It’s an exceptional summer drink that along with assisting you to combat the hot weather by keeping you hydrated, also facilitates in boosting your digestive ability. Additionally, by maintaining the electrolyte balance in your body, it helps to foster cell growth, regulates blood pressure and above all performs the function of a natural diuretic.

Onions – Guard yourself from a sun stroke by making onions a part of your daily diet. Onions can actually support you battle against a sun stroke since it is a very good heat absorbent. Moreover, they can help to act against allergies, thanks to their compounds known as quercetin. Include it in your daily recipes to reap its health benefits.

Pineapples – Increase your digestive capacity through pineapples. Refreshing, healthy and cooling, pineapples come packed with anti-inflammatory enzymes that help in increasing your digestive capacity. One of the enzymes, termed as bromelain, is exceptional for breaking certain proteins in your abdomen that can contribute to bloating.

Corn – Safeguard yourself from the harsh ultraviolet rays of the sun by adding corns in your daily meal. The phytochemicals that are present in corns, lutein and zeaxanthin, will facilitate you in effectively beating the ultraviolet rays. Furthermore, they are a rich source of fibre.

These list of summer-friendly healthy edibles and drinks that will keep you hydrated, relax your skin and keep your tummy cool. The bonus point is these foods don’t make their presence felt in your waistline.

The author is a Fitness and Nutritional Scientist. Views expressed are the author’s own.