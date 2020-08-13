BE ties up with Janssen Pharmaceutica NV for COVID-19 vaccine production

Johnson & Johnson’s COVID-19 vaccine candidate (Ad26.COV2.S) is currently in Phase 1/2 a clinical trials, a press release from the city-based vaccine maker said on Thursday.

Biological E Ltd has entered into an agreement with Janssen Pharmaceutica NV, part of pharma major Johnson & Johnson, for creation and enhancement of production capabilities to manufacture the latter’s COVID-19 vaccine.

“We are very pleased indeed to collaborate with an organisation like Johnson & Johnson. Given the magnitude of

COVID-19 pandemic, our ability to mount an effective response will be predicated on the ability to supply the vaccine

globally and in significant quantities. This is best achieved through collaboration,” said Managing Director of BE, Mahima Datla.

BE is looking forward to deploying its manufacturing infrastructure to support Johnson & Johnson’s commitment to

global access to its COVID-19 vaccine, Director of Bio E Holdings Inc, Narender Dev Mantena, who heads BE’s novel

vaccine initiative said.