Be prepared to receive first supply of COVID-19 vaccine likely to be sent shortly: Centre to states, UTs

January 7, 2021 4:04 PM

The Health Ministry on Tuesday said it is prepared for COVID-19 vaccine roll-out within ten days of the vaccines getting approved for restricted emergency use on January 3, but a final decision on the launch date would be taken by the government.

coronavirus vaccine supply to states uts in IndiaThe country's drugs regulator on Sunday approved Oxford-AstraZeneca's Covishield and indigenously developed Covaxin of Bharat Biotech for restricted emergency use in the country.

The Union health ministry has informed states and union territories that they are likely to receive the first supply of COVID-19 vaccine shortly and asked them to remain prepared to accept these consignments.

In a communique, the ministry said vaccine will be supplied to the identified consignee points of 19 states and union territories — Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Delhi, Gujarat, Haryana, Jharkhand, Karnataka, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Odisha, Punjab, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal — by the supplier.

The vaccine for remaining 18 states and union territories — Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Arunachal Pradesh, Chandigarh, Daman and Nagar Haveli, Daman and Diu, Goa, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Lakshadweep, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Puducherry, Sikkim, Tripura and Uttarakhand — will be received from their respective government medical store depots.

“All the states and UTs are likely to receive the first supply of COVID-19 vaccine shortly.

“In this regard, you are requested to ensure the advance preparation and readiness for the acceptance of forthcoming supply of the vaccine,” Dr Pradeep Halder, advisor, Reproductive and Child Health (RCH) in the health ministry, said in the letter dated January 5.

The further distribution of vaccine to the districts will be done as per the registered beneficiaries, for which a separate communication will be done shortly, the letter stated.

Meanwhile, as a simulation of actual execution of COVID-19 vaccine roll-out, another round of dry run will be conducted in all districts of all states and union territories, except Uttar Pradesh and Haryana, on January 8 to ensure efficient planning and management for vaccine delivery in each district.

