Bareilly DM tests positive for COVID-19

Bareilly District Magistrate Nitish Kumar tested positive for COVID-19 on Saturday, an official said.

After the official was tested positive for the infection, the entry of outsiders to the DM camp office has been stopped.

“In the test report, it has emerged that Bareilly district magistrate has tested positive for COVID-19. The district magistrate has quarantined himself at his residence. Officials of the municipal corporation have sanitised the DM camp office and residence.” Said Bareilly Chief Medical Officer, Dr Vineet Kumar Shukla.

DM Kumar said on appearance of initial symptoms, he got himself tested for COVID-19, and he was found positive for the disease.

The DM has appealed to all persons who had come in contact with him to get themselves tested for COVID-19.