BarbieFeetChallenge: Doctors are warning against this trend; Here’s why

As anticipated, Greta Gerwig film Barbie has become a global sensation. As soon as the trailer was out, everyone was obsessed with the closeup shots of Margot Robbie’s perfectly arched feet.

Fans all over the world not only applauded Gerwig for the attention to detail but were also thrilled about how Robbie pulled off this shot.

Reacting to the initial video clip of Robbie’s feet that went viral before the film’s release, American model Chrissy Teigan tweeted: “I need to know everything about this shot. How many takes, if she held onto something, was she harnessed, is the landing mark sticky, are they her feet, who did the pedicure, really just a documentary on this shot.”

I need to know everything about this shot. How many takes, if she held onto something, was she harnessed, is the landing mark sticky, are they her feet, who did the pedicure, really just a documentary on this shot pic.twitter.com/8a87KsFtXP — chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) April 5, 2023

In the scene, Robbie’s character was seen slipping out of her heels and standing on the tips of her toes, while her heels remained in the air, perfectly resembling Mattel’s iconic Barbie dolls.

However, the obsession over Robbie’s feet has now taken an ugly turn. This shot has now inspired a challenge on social media called the “Barbie Foot Challenge” which requires participants to recreate this scene. However, doctors are concerned that those who are trying this challenge may suffer from ligament injuries.

“This pose involves walking on toes without heels, creating the illusion of longer and toned legs. While trying the pose once or twice may will not cause any immediate harm and might lead to exciting pictures and videos for your social media. However, regularly attempting the pose over extended periods can be hazardous,” Dr. Ramkinkar Jha, Chief and Unit Head – Orthopaedics (Unit III) Artemis Hospitals told Financial Express.com.

According to Dr. Jha, one significant concern is the instability of the ankles, which can increase the likelihood of ligament sprains and injuries, similar to those commonly observed with prolonged high-heel use.

“Moreover, the high-arched position of the Barbie foot can put considerable strain on the lower back, potentially leading to muscle and spine problems. he further added that against the potential damage to growth plates, especially for younger girls who are still in their growing years. The pressure and stress exerted on the feet during this pose can negatively impact their developing skeletal structures and underscores the fact that walking on toes without proper support like heels is not a sustainable practice. we always advise that it is crucial to prioritize one’s health and well-being over engaging in viral trends,” he said.

Instead of risking potential injuries, it is better to leave the “Barbie trend” for the movie stars who have the advantage of using props and multiple takes to make it look flawless, Dr. Jha emphasised.