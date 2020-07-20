Bangalore lockdown Karnataka COVID19 latest: Lockdown in Bengaluru to continue till July 22; check rules

Bangalore Karnataka lockdown news dates rules covid19 cases: Bengaluru urban and Bengaluru rural have reported 50.69 per cent of total coronavirus cases in the state. (Representative image by Reuters)

Bangalore Karnataka lockdown news dates rules covid19 cases: Lockdown in Bengaluru will continue till July 22. However, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) commissioner has earlier said lockdown won’t be extended in Karnataka capital. Last week, Chief Minister B. S. Yediyurappa had announced that lockdown won’t be extended as it is not the solution. Karnataka has reported 4120 new coronavirus cases and 91 COVID19 deaths in the last 24 hours. Total positive coronavirus cases in the state are 63,772 including 39,370 active coronavirus cases. The state government has tested 1,020,830 samples for coronavirus in the state. So far, 115765 people have been kept under observation. Total coronavirus cases in Bengaluru are 29,621 including 22,449 active COVID19 cases. So far, 6,540 people have recovered. The death toll in the city stood at 638. There are 7,053 containment zones in the Karnataka capital. Out of the total, 5,598 are active containment zones.

Karnataka has been reporting the highest percentage of daily growth rate in India. Apart from this, the state is also witnessing the second-fastest doubling rate for coronavirus infection in India. The national average of doubling rate stood at 20 days. In Karnataka, the doubling rate is just 10 days. In Karnataka, Belgavi, Chikkaballapura, Koppal, Mysuru, Bengaluru Rural, Chikkamagaluru, and Dharwad districts have shown the fastest doubling rate. Out of the total 30 districts, Bengaluru urban and Bengaluru rural have reported 50.69 per cent of total coronavirus cases in the state. Bengaluru has also reported 51.45 per cent of the total fatalities due to the coronavirus.

Newly appointed BBMP commissioner N Manjunath Prasad has acted tough against the private hospital over the allocation of beds for Coronavirus treatment. The state Chief Secretary has ordered to streamline private hospital facility to government referral patients. Special Teams of officers have been deployed to micro-monitor the patient to get timely medical assistance in private hospitals.

In Bagalkote 689 coronavirus case are there, in Ballari, there are 2,428 COVID19 cases, Belagavi has 1,013, Bengaluru Rural 637, Bengaluru Rural 31,775, Bidar 1,377, Chamarajanagara 281, Chikkaballapura 840, Chikkamagaluru 293, Chitraguda 217, Dakshin Kannada 3,591, Devanagere 807, Dharwad 2,045, Gadag 585, Hassan 885, Haveri 458, Kalaburagi 2,743, Kodagu 272, Kolar 486m Koppal 451, Mandya 869, Mysuru 1,624, Raichur has 996, Ramanagara has 452, Shivamogga has 833, Tumakuru has 643, Udupi has 2,223, Uttara Kannada 1,085, Vijayapura has 1,585, and Yadgir has 1,553.

There are a number of coronavirus helpline numbers in the state. For ambulance, you need to call 108. For telemedicine, you need to call 14410. For grievances, you can call 1912. For General Health issues, you need to call 104.