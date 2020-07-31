Bangalore Karnataka lockdown latest: No Sunday lockdown, Saturday offs in capital, state

Bangalore Lockdown Karnataka news Covid cases latest updates: Karnataka government has decided to ramp up Coronavirus testing in all districts across the state. (Reuters image)

Bangalore Lockdown Karnataka news Covid cases latest updates: Karnataka government has declared that Sunday lockdown won’t be enforced in Bengaluru and other parts of the state. The Saturday leaves for the government officials have also been cancelled. The decision was taken after the central government had announced Unlock 3.0 guidelines. Karnataka has been recording coronavirus cases around 6,000-mark on a daily basis. As many as 1,12,504 confirmed cases of coronavirus have been recorded in Karnataka. Close to 43,000 COVID19 patients have recovered. 2,147 Coronavirus patients have died in the state. In Bengaluru, there are 53,324 coronavirus cases. Out of the total, there are 36,522 active coronavirus cases. 15,792 patients have recorded. 1,010 COVDI19 patients have died. There are 19,649 containment zones in Bengaluru. Out of the total, 12,668 active coronavirus cases. The positivity rate stands at 17.34 per cent and the mortality rate at 1.89 per cent.

Citing that early detection of Coronavirus will help check the spread of the highly contagious disease, Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has arranged free COVID19 testing facilities in every wards. People can contact BBMP’s zonal helpline numbers — Yelahanka Zone- 9480685948, Mahadevapura Zone – 080-23010101, Bommanahalli Zone – 8884666670, RR Nagar – 080-28601050, South Zone- 8431816718, East Zone 7411038024, West Zone 080-68248454, and Dasarahalli Zone – 080-28394909.

Meanwhile, Candidates have arrived at exam centers for Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET). The temperature of candidates was being checked using a thermal gun and they are being given hand sanitizer. Today is the second day of KCET 2020.

Karnataka government has decided to ramp up Coronavirus testing in all districts across the state. With an aim to increase the number of COVID19 testing in containment zones, the state government has procured two lakh rapid Antigen test kits and supplied to all districts across the state.