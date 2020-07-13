Bangalore Lockdown Karnataka corona latest: Record surge in COVID19 deaths, Capital braces for total lockdown

Bangalore Karnataka Lockdown news guidelines rules coronavirus latest updates: Meanwhile, the state government has conducted 8,39,074 coronavirus tests so far across Karnataka. (Reuters image)

Bangalore Karnataka Lockdown news guidelines rules coronavirus latest updates: Coronavirus cases and COVID19 deaths in Karnataka and Bengaluru continue to rise even as a ‘complete lockdown’ has been announced in the state capital. Karnataka has recorded a 2,627 new Coronavirus cases and 71 COVID19 related deaths in the last 24 hours. With these total coronavirus cases tally in Karnataka reached 38,843 and COVID19 death toll is 684. Karnataka capital Bengaluru has reported 1,525 coronavirus positive patients and 45 new COVID19 deaths in the last 24 hours. The coronavirus cases tally in Bengaluru now stands at 18,387. In an alarming situation, out of Karnataka’s 684 COVID19 related deaths, as many 198 or 30 per cent have been reported since July 10.

Karnataka Minister CT Ravi has tested positive for coronavirus. However, his wife and staff members tested negative. Meanwhile, the state government has conducted 8,39,074 coronavirus tests so far across Karnataka. The total number of COVID19 patients admitted in ICU is 532 in the state.

Lockdown in Karnataka, Bangalore: Karnataka has announced that “Complete lockdown” would be enforced in Bengaluru Urban and Rural districts from 8 pm on July 14 and 5 am July 23.

Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa held a meeting with state Revenue Minister R Ashoka and Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) Commissioner BH Anil Kumar to discuss the ongoing pandemic situation in the state.

Karnataka district wise Coronavirus COVID19 cases: Bengaluru Rural has recorded 364 coronavirus cases, Bengaluru Urban has registered 18387 COVID19 cases, Bagalakote has 399 cases, Belagavi has 470 cases, Bidar has 1038 cases, Chamarajnagar has 171 cases, Chikkaballapura has 403 cases, Chitradurga 103 cases, Dakshina Kannada 2222 cases, Davanagere has 536 cases, Dharwada has 1088 cases, Gadag has 316 cases, Kalaburagi has 2103 cases, Hassan 685 cases, Haveri has 301 cases, Kodagu has 156 cases, Kolara has 285 cases, Koppala has 214 cases, Mandya has 688 cases, Mysuru has 815 cases, Raichuru has 718, Ramanagara has 388 cases, Shivamogga has 446 cases, Tumakuru has 433 cases, Udupi has 1609 cases, Uttara Kannada has 597 cases, Vijayapura has 758 cases, and Yadagiri has 1288 cases.