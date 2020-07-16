Bangalore Karnataka lockdown latest: Record COVID cases surge in state, capital; Check district wise list

Bangalore Karnataka lockdown news dates rules guidelines Coronavirus COVID cases: Bus services have been suspended till July 21. Taxis, auto-rickshaws, cab aggregators services, metro rail services are not allowed during the lockdown. (Representative image by Reuters)

Bangalore Karnataka lockdown news dates rules guidelines Coronavirus COVID cases: Total lockdown is on in Bengaluru and other districts in Karnataka even as coronavirus cases continue to rise in the state and in the capital. A total lockdown has been enforced in Bengaluru Urban, Bengaluru Rural, Dharwad, Dakshina Kannada, and Raichur district.

Bangalore Lockdown news, dates rules, guidelines

A total lockdown has been enforced in Bengaluru city, Bengaluru Urban, and Bengaluru Rural districts. The lockdown began at 8 pm on July 14 and will remain till 5 am on July 23.

Bus services have been suspended till July 21. Taxis, auto-rickshaws, cab aggregators services, metro rail services are not allowed during the lockdown. The inter-state and intra-state movement of passenger vehicles is allowed for emergency purposes.

Shops selling essential items are allowed to open from 5 am to noon. Medical shops are allowed to open 24 hours. Shops and supermarkets are allowed to open till 12 pm.

Food outlets, hotels, restaurants are allowed to operate with online deliveries and takeaways facilities till 8 pm.

Flights and trains which are already scheduled will continue to operate.

Apart from Bengaluru urban and Bengaluru rural districts, the Karnataka government has enforced a strict lockdown in four more districts – Dharwad, Dakshina Kannada, Kalaburagi, and Raichur.

Bengaluru COVID cases, Karnataka coronavirus cases: As many as 3,176 new coronavirus cases and 87 COVID19 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours. With these, the total coronavirus cases tally in the state reached 47,253. Out of those, total coronavirus active cases are 27,853. 597 Covid19 patients have been admitted to ICU. The state government has conducted 90,2026 tests for coronavirus so far.

Bengaluru has reported 1,975 new coronavirus cases and 60 COVID19 deaths in the last 24 hours. In The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) limits, Kempegowda Nagar has reported 31 coronavirus cases, Shantalanagar 40 COVID19 cases, Jayanagar 28, Pattabhinagar 26, Chamarajpet 21, Vasanthpura 20, Agrahara Dasarahalli 20, and Chikpet 20. In Bengaluru, there are 3168 Coronavirus active containment zones.

Bagalkote has recorded 548 coronavirus cases, Ballari recorded 2,023 COVID19 cases, Belagavi has 602, Bengaluru rural 409, Bengaluru Urban 22,942, Bidar 1,138, Chamarajnagara 196, Chikkaballapura 490, Chikkamagaluru 170, Chitradurga 133, Dakshina Kannada 2,520, Davanagere 633, Dharwad 1,400, Gadag 370, Hassan 739, Haveri 313, Kalaburagi 2,380, Kodagu 218, Kolar 332, Koppal 357, Mandya 787, Mysuru 1,190, Raichur 814, Ramananagara 392, Shivamogga 559, Tumakuru 552, Udupi 1,787, Uttara Kannada 746, Vijayapura 976, and Yadgir 1,501.

Karnataka government has issued guidelines for the Resident Welfare Association (RWA). In the guidelines, the state government has asked RWAs to be watchful for any visitors or members of the house who returned from other states. RWAs must advice household on Home Quarantine, and Home Quarantine procedure, paste poster of Home Quarantine outside the house. RWAs must assist the household in effectively conducting their Home Quarantine and ensure no social stigma attached to the person in Home Quarantine.

Helpline numbers in Bengaluru are 14410, 108, 1912, and 104. If there is any Home Quarantine violation, RWAs must inform BBMP control room or Bengaluru police through WhatsApp 9777777684.