Bangalore Karnataka Lockdown COVID latest news: Sunday lockdown to continue; Record surge in Coronavirus cases

Bangalore Karnataka Lockdown news COVID case latest updates: Karnataka CM BS Yeddyurappa has announced that Sunday lockdown in Karnataka will continue. A total lockdown will be enforced on Sunday across Karnataka and Bengaluru. Karnataka has registered 5,030 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, the highest daily rise so far. State capital Bengaluru has also recorded 2,207 new Coronavirus in a single day. The total coronavirus cases tally in the state stood at 80,863. Karnataka has reported 97 COVID19 related deaths out of which 48 recorded in Bengaluru. Around 640 COVID19 positive patients have been admitted in the Intensive care unit (ICU). Out of the total number of ICU-admitted Coronavirus patients, 361 were from Bengaluru. Meanwhile, Karnataka has recorded a recovery rate of 36.25 per cent. The COVID mortality rate in the state stood at 1.81 per cent.

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has started a mobile rapid antigen testing drive in 18 zones across Bengaluru. The drive has begun in areas such as RR Nagar, West, South, East, Dasarahalli, Mahadevapura, Bommanahalli, Yelahanka, and Anekal.

In Karnataka, Bagalkote has recorded 984 coronavirus cases, Ballari has 3,153 COVID19 cases, Belagavi has reported 1,529, Bengaluru Rural 1,240, Bengaluru Urban 39,200, Bidar 1,640, Chamarajanagara 422, Chikkaballapura 1,156, Chikkamagaluru has 548, Chitradurga 319, Dakshina Kannada 4,209, Davanagere 1,178, Dharwad 2,668 Gadag has 774, Hassan 1,239, Haveri 601, Kalaburagi 3,370, Kodagu 310, Kolar 758, Koppal 596, Mandya 1,010, Mysuru 2,169, Raichur 1,396, Ramanagara 587, Shivamogga has 1,013, Tumakuru has 853, Udupi has 2,846, Uttara Kannada has 1,418, Vijayapura has 1,830, Yadgir 1,811.

Karnataka Bangalore helpline numbers: In Karnataka as well as Bengaluru, you can contact for any COVID19 emergency at 104 and +91-80-4684-8600/6669-2000. If you are in Bengaluru, you need to call at BBMP Control room: 080-22221188. You can also dial at Apthamitra COVID19 only helpline number 144410. For ambulance, you can call 108. If any hospital denies you treatment, COVID Bed, you can call 1912. For any assistance regarding health, you need to call 104.