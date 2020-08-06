Bangalore Karnataka Coronavirus: Mobile COVID19 testing lab developed by IISC launched

IISc has handed over the mobile COVID19 testing to Rajiv Gandhi University of Health Sciences (RGUHS). (Representative image by Reuters)

With an aim to detect Coronavirus cases, the Karnataka government has started a mobile Coronavirus testing lab. Indian Institute of Science (IISc) has developed the mobile COVID-19 lab. The mobile COVID19 lab is said to be the first Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR)-approved mobile RT-PCR Covid-19 testing laboratory in the country, as per IE report. Karnataka Medical Education Minister Dr K Sudhakar has inaugurated the mobile testing lab.

The Mobile Infection Testing and Reporting (MITR) lab has the capacity to conduct 9,000 reverse transcription-polymerase chain reaction (RT-PCR) tests per month. The lab has all the safety features. It is capable of producing 100 per cent accurate results within four hours. Molecular diagnostic-testing can be done in this mobile lab. Apart from COVID19 tests, HIV, H1N1, HCV, TB, and HPV testing can also be done in the mobile lab. The mobile COVID19 can be deployed in the COVID19 hot spots, the Karnataka Medical Education Minister said.

IISc has handed over the mobile COVID19 testing to Rajiv Gandhi University of Health Sciences (RGUHS).

In Karnataka, 27,734 Rapid Antigen Detection Tests were conducted on Wednesday. The state saw 15904 RT-PCR and other methods of testing on Wednesday. A total of 43,638 samples have been tested for Coronavirus in the last 24 hours. So far, 2,62,143 Rapid Antigen Detection tests have been done and 12,70,511 RT-PCR and other methods of testing have been done till today. A total of 15,32,654 samples have been tested for Coronavirus, as per data shared by the Department of Health and Family Welfare of Karnataka.

Karnataka has reported 5,619 new coronavirus cases. The total positive cases in the state are 1,51,449. Out of the total positive cases, active cases stood at 73,958. The state also recorded 100 new Coronavirus cases taking the death toll to 2,804. In Bengaluru, there are a total of 63,033 coronavirus cases. Out of the total, there are 34,021 active COVID19 cases. So far, 27,877 COVID19 patients have recovered and 1,135 positive patients have died. There are 22,902 containment zones. Out of those 11,872 active containment zones. The positivity rate is 17.70 per cent and the mortality rate stood at 1.81 per cent.