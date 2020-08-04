Bangalore Karnataka Corona updates: After CM Yediyurappa, Leader of Opposition Siddaramaiah tests COVID19 positive

Bangalore COVID cases, Karnataka news: Leader of Opposition Siddaramaiah and CM BS Yediyurappa. (IE image)

Bangalore COVID cases, Karnataka news: Former Karnataka Chief Minister and Leader of Opposition Congress’ Siddaramaiah has tested Coronaviris positive, days after CM BS Yediyurappa got infected by the highly contagious COVID19. Siddaramaiah tweeted saying he has been tested positive for Covid19 and also been admitted to the hospital on the advice of doctors as a precaution. He has requested all those who had come in contact with him to check out for symptoms and to quarantine themselves. Earlier, CM Yediyurappa, his daughter, and staff members were tested Coronavirus positive.

Meanwhile, in a relief, Karnataka and Bengaluru have recorded a slight dip active COVID19 cases. On Monday, the state recorded 74,469 active coronavirus cases. Bengaluru had 36,290 active COVID19 cases on June 3. Karnataka and Bengaluru’s active coronavirus cases are 74,590 and 37,760 respectively. Karnataka has recorded 4,752 new coronavirus cases and 98 COVID19 related deaths in the last 24 hours. The total number of COVID19 cases in the state is 1,39,571 and the death toll stood at 2,594. In Bengaluru, total coronavirus cases tally stood at 60,998, and the death toll was 1,105. Bengaluru has a positivity rate of 17.70 per cent and a mortality rate of 1.81 per cent. Out of total 198 wards in Karnataka capital, as many as 184 wards recorded a minimum of 100 cases each.

In Bengaluru, there are 22,902 containment zones. Out of those 11,872 are active containment zones. The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has revealed that it had filed close to 600 FIRs and warned over 4 lakh people against flouting home quarantine. Meanwhile, 19 individuals have tested Coronavirus positive at the Indian Institute of Science.