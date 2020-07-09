Bangalore Karnataka corona cases latest updates: Over 3100 COVID19 containment zones in capital

Bangalore Karnataka corona cases latest news, updates: Bangalore urban has reported over 4500 COVID19 cases (Reuters image)

Bangalore Karnataka corona cases latest news, updates: In a record, Karnataka has registered more than 2,000 COVID19 cases in a single day for the first time. Out of those, 1,148 new cases have been detected in the state capital Bengaluru alone. The city has also recorded 22 COVID19 deaths in a single day. The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has stated that containment zones in the city have been raised to 3,181. In the last 24 hours, 2,062 new coronavirus cases and 54 COVID19 related deaths have been reported. The total coronavirus tally in Karnataka stood at 28,877 cases and the COVID19 death toll has reached 470. In Karnataka, there are 16,527 active coronavirus cases and 11,876 COVID19 patients have recovered. Meanwhile, the Karnataka government has designated 483 private hospitals across the state for coronavirus treatment.

Karnataka Coronavirus COVID19 district-wise cases

Bangalore rural has reported 104 cases, Bangalore urban 4583, Bagalkot 199, Belgaum 324, Bellary 836, Bidar 615, Bijapur 401, Chamarajanagar 32, Chikkaballapur 216, Chikmagalur 89, Chitradurga 64, Dakshina Kannada 707, Devanagere 305, Dharawad 318, Gadag 177, Hassan 394, Haveri 128, Kalaburgi 1396, Kodagu 48, Kolar 121, Koppal 84, Mandya 417, Mysore 274, Raichur 494, Ramanagara 160, Shimoga 176, Tumkur 99, Udupi 1231, Uttara Kannada 256, Yadgir 940.

Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus COVID19 helpline numbers: If you are in Bengaluru, you need to dial COVID control room numbers 080 – 1077, and 080 – 22967200. For more information, you can contact the nearest Government Hospital or call Health Helpline 104. If you are outside Bengaluru, you can dial state COVID-19 control room helpline numbers 14410, 1075, 080-46848600, 9745697456, 9980299802, 080-1070.