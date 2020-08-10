Bangalore Chennai Hyderabad COVID updates: 5 states account for over 61 per cent active cases in India

Bangalore Chennai Hyderabad COVID updates: Andhra Pradesh has recorded the highest single-day spike in coronavirus cases of 10,820. (Representative image by Reuters)

Bangalore Chennai Hyderabad COVID updates: Along with Maharashtra, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, and Telangana have accounted for over 61 per cent of active coronavirus cases in India. As of August 10, India has 6,34,945 active coronavirus cases, as per data provided by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. The number of active COVID19 cases in Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, and Telangana is 80,973, 87,112, 53,336, and 22,528 respectively. If we add number of Maharashtra’s active coronavirus cases of 1,47,355 to it, the total number of active cases in these five states becomes 61.62 per cent of India’s total active coronavirus cases.

Andhra Pradesh has recorded the highest single-day spike in coronavirus cases of 10,820. The total coronavirus case tally in the state stood at 2.27 lakh. The death toll due to COVID19 was 2,039. Around 1.38 lakh COVID19 patients have recovered, as per the state health department bulletin.

Telangana has reported 1,256 new Coronavirus cases taking the total tally to 80,751. The state recorded 10 COVID19 deaths taking the total death toll to 637. So far, 57,586 coronavirus patients have recovered. Telangana state Municipal Administration Minister K T Rama Rao has said that the government was aiming to scale up the coronavirus testing to 40,000 per day from the present 23,000.

Tamil Nadu has recorded 5,994 positive cases taking the tally to 2,96,901. Chennai has recorded 989 coronavirus cases taking the COVID19 cases to 1,09,117. Tamil Nadu has also recorded 119 COVID19 deaths. With this, the death toll stood at 4927.

While Karnataka recorded 5,985 coronavirus cases in a single day, Bengaluru had 1,948 new COVID19 cases. Bengaluru has recorded 22 deaths in the last 24 hours, taking the total death toll to 1240. There 14,010 active containment zones in Karnataka capital. Karnataka Health Minister B Sriramulu has tested positive coronavirus. Already state chief minister B. S. Yediyurappa and Leader of Opposition Siddaramaiah have been recovering from the highly contagious disease.