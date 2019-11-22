Ban on production, sale of e-cigarettes: Bill introduced in Lok Sabha

By: |
Updated: November 22, 2019 12:42:03 PM

The Prohibition of Electronic Cigarettes (Production, Manufacture, Import, Export, Transport, Sale, Distribution, Storage and Advertisement) Bill, 2019 seeks to replace an ordinance issued recently.

Ban on production of ecigarettes, sales of ecigarettes, lok sabha, ban on sale of e-cigrattesThe government had cited health risk to people, especially youth and issued an ordinance to ban such products. (Reuters photo)

A bill to ban production, import and sale of e-cigarettes and similar products was introduced in Lok Sabha on Friday. The Prohibition of Electronic Cigarettes (Production, Manufacture, Import, Export, Transport, Sale, Distribution, Storage and Advertisement) Bill, 2019 seeks to replace an ordinance issued recently.

The government had cited health risk to people, especially youth and issued an ordinance to ban such products. It seeks jail term of up to three years as well as fine for those violating the law.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. LIFESTYLE
  3. HEALTH
  4. Ban on production, sale of e-cigarettes: Bill introduced in Lok Sabha
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Advertisement
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Immunization drive: Harsh Vardhan reviews preparedness of states for roll out of IMI 2.0 from December 2
2Largest study on babies with brain injury; India and the UK experts join hands to find reasons, solutions
3Sydney’s air quality plunges to worst in the world; here’s what happened down-under