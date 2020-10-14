  • MORE MARKET STATS

Balochistan CM tests COVID-19 positive; 615 new cases reported in Pakistan

By: |
October 14, 2020 12:40 PM

The chief minister of Pakistan's Balochistan province has tested positive for coronavirus, as the national tally rose to 320,463 cases on Wednesday after 615 new infections were detected in the last 24 hours.

At least 305,080 people have so far fully recovered, according to the health ministry. (Photo source: Reuters)

The chief minister of Pakistan’s Balochistan province has tested positive for coronavirus, as the national tally rose to 320,463 cases on Wednesday after 615 new infections were detected in the last 24 hours. Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan announced on social media that he has coronavirus. He is quarantining at home.

”My coronavirus test has turned out to be positive,” Khan tweeted on Tuesday night. Officials said Khan was being given the required treatment at his residence. Meanwhile, at least 14 coronavirus patients died in the last 24 hours, taking the COVID-19 toll to 6,601. Another 518 patients are in critical condition.

Related News

At least 305,080 people have so far fully recovered, according to the health ministry. Sindh has so far reported 140,756 cases, Punjab 101,014, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa 38,427, Islamabad 17,526, Balochistan 15,577, Gilgit-Baltistan 3,965 and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir 3,198 cases.

Nearly 4 million COVID-19 tests have been carried out since the pandemic outbreak, including 28,916 in the last 24 hours, the ministry said.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. LIFESTYLE
  3. HEALTH
  4. Balochistan CM tests COVID-19 positive 615 new cases reported in Pakistan
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Post Covid-19 care: Facing digestive issues? Here is what you must do
2COVID-19 linked to sudden permanent hearing loss in some rare cases, say scientists
3Over 4 million tests conducted in China’s Qingdao city