Bal Parishad: A unique initiative of BMC school students towards a healthier environment

Ahead of World Cancer Day, 250 youth from 350 BMC schools came forward to organise an initiative for a healthier and tobacco-free environment. The initiative was taken in collaboration with Salaam Bombay Foundation, an NGO working with adolescent children from Mumbai’s slums.

The Foundation has created advocacy and leadership forums in various BMC and government-aided schools where they operate, for students to voice concerns and create action on issues related to tobacco control — the Bal Panchayat and the Bal Parishad. Through these activities, students develop a network of peer advocates and share strategies for change in their communities. Selected school members of the Bal Panchayat go on to form the Bal Parishad which meets various stakeholders every year at an event that is organised on the lines of a Model United Nations. The other stakeholders include senior government officials from various departments.

Bal Parishad 2019 had a unique edition with the tagline “Hum baccho ka ek hi naara, swasthapurna jeevan hamara”(To lead a healthy life is the slogan of us kids). The focus on nutrition, this year, was due to the fact that many of the municipal school students belong to resource-poor backgrounds which suffer from malnutrition. These families due to lack of awareness about hygiene and nutritious food, end up eating junk and unhealthy food.

As a part of the initiative, health monitors trained in the Nutrition Awareness Programme along with their mothers organised a food festival in which 12 healthy, nutritious and low-cost food recipes were exhibited at the stalls.

Since the focus was on tobacco, the 11 tobacco-free school criteria as recommended by the last year’s Bal Parishad, was approved by Education Department, Health Department, National Tobacco Control Programme and Maharashtra Government and is being implemented in the schools. The action was also taken against more than 6,000 shops selling tobacco products within 100 yards of schools. Advertisements of tobacco products on more than 1,000 shops were removed with the help of 24 ward officers.

Bal Parishad 2019 presented officials with a charter of their demands and put forward a proposal for a Tobacco-Free Next Generation. The charter included demands like every school creating its own tobacco-free school policy; students, teachers, visitors and school staff staying away from tobacco products in the school premises; taking legal action if tobacco products are sold near educational institutions; not giving licenses to new shops selling tobacco products; declaring public places to be ‘tobacco-free’ so that children have a tobacco-free environment; prohibiting direct and indirect advertisement related to tobacco; sensitizing principals and teachers on ‘tobacco-free school’ during orientation, etc. The success of the initiative so far prompted officials to accept the recommendations again and send them to the respective departments for further action.

Further, the programme also included felicitation of Bal Panchayat leaders followed by a question-answer session and a panel discussion on tobacco-free schools various famous dignitaries like Mr. Shailesh Adhav, Joint Commissioner, Food & Drugs Department, Mr. Rajendra Dabhade, DCP, Mumbai Police, Dr Kanchan Banavalikar, Medical Officer, MCGM, Ms Mamta Rao, Deputy Education Officer, MCGM, Mr Sharad Bande, Superintendent, License Dept, MCGM and Dr Krishna Mathekar, Deputy Director, FSSAI, India, were seen attending the programme.

Tshering Bhutia, Vice President – Projects (Preventive Health & Research) Salaam Bombay Foundation, said, “Youngsters have great power to bring about a positive change in the society and carve their own future. Till now our Bal Parishad focused mainly on the issue of tobacco control and our students tried to find solutions to tackle it. While tobacco is still a major focus, this year’s Bal Parishad’s worked on the theme of a healthier future in general for children which includes the right nutrition as well as staying away from tobacco. Bal Parishad is a platform where they get to interact with officials in important government

positions and the latter too get to know what youngsters want for their future. All our Bal Parishad sessions have yielded very fruitful results.”