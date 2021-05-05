Bajaj Group pledges Rs 200 crore to fight Covid-19 second wave

The Bajaj Group on Tuesday pledged Rs 200 crore to fight the second wave of Covid-19 in the country. The group was one of the first corporates to pledge funds of Rs 100 crore at the start of the first wave in March 2020. It has already spent more than 75% of this, with the remaining funds being used to support vaccination initiatives.

This Rs 200 crore is additional support to provide all citizens access to healthcare and other necessities.

“Given the severity of the second wave of the pandemic, we pledge an additional financial support of Rs 200 crore towards Covid-19 response. The financial support will be utilised to alleviate the immediate on-ground challenges as well as to build capability and resources to tackle a possible third wave,” Rahul Bajaj, chairman emeritus of Bajaj companies, said in a statement.

Bajaj Group has worked with the government, local administration and a network of 200-plus NGO partners to provide food relief to stranded migrants, upgrade urban and rural healthcare facilities, and provide healthcare devices and livelihood support for returned migrants. Recently, it worked with the Pune Platform for Covid-19 Response and for the procurement of 12 oxygen plants to provide more than 5,000 litres per minute of oxygen supply to rural and urban hospitals, along with respiratory support equipment like oxygen concentrators, ventilators and BiPaps to help augment their capacity in treating Covid-19 patients.